Vigil in Richmond honors victims of Atlanta shootings, denounces racism against Asians

People gathered Saturday night at the Richmond Korean Presbyterian Church on Broad Rock Boulevard on the city’s South Side to mourn those killed in Tuesday's shootings in the Atlanta area.

Those at the candlelight vigil also called for an end to racism against Asian Americans, with some holding signs saying "Stop Asian hate." Six of the eight people killed Tuesday were women of Asian descent, and the shootings have come amid a sharp increase in attacks against Asian Americans in the past year.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old white man in the killings, which happened at three massage businesses.

In Atlanta on Saturday, hundreds gathered near the Georgia State Capitol to demand justice for the victims and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny, according to The Associated Press.