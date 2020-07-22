A group of about two dozen musicians gathered at the base of the Lee monument Tuesday evening to perform a Violin Vigil in memory of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Aug. 2019.
Saraya Perry, a hobbyist who has been playing the violin for 16 years, said that the concert gave an outlet to some of those who have not been able to express support of recent protests.
In Richmond, Virginia tonight, musicians came together and played “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in honor of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last summer.— Sabrina Moreno (@sabrinaamorenoo) July 22, 2020
He loved the violin and taught himself to play pic.twitter.com/hA9MlEpO3i
“Sometimes you struggle to know how you can be involved,” she said. “Not everybody is on the front lines, not everyone has the funds to donate, not everyone can just be there physically. … It was a peaceful, serene experience for all of us.”
The first Violin Vigil was held in Aurora, Colo., just outside of Denver, on June 28. It had already been over 10 months since McClain’s death in police custody, and seven months since local prosecutors declined to press criminal charges against the three police officers involved.
But it had been only four days since grassroots protests against police prompted Gov. Jared Polis to sign an executive order reopening the investigation.
Protests were the background of the videos that made the vigil viral, as well — police in riot gear were filmed using pepper spray and batons to disperse part of the crowd during the performance.
The hour-long performance in Richmond, which opened with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and closed with “We Shall Overcome,” drew a large, solemn crowd that came together quickly at its 7 p.m. start time — there had been some concerns about the weather interfering.
Tuesday’s concert started with opening remarks from Jabriel Hasan, who studies at Union Presbyterian Seminary. He began by describing the visceral chill he experienced reading McClain’s story — the two are both Black, and are of similar height and weight.
“When he was brutalized,” Hasan said, “a piece of all of us were brutalized.”
Jennifer Arnold, the director of artistic planning and operations at the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, said that the event came together in four days with the support of Sara Tarana Jobin, a conductor and RSO supporter based in Richmond.
“We have received several emails over the past few weeks asking if we were going to hold a violin vigil for Elijah McClain like other cities have,” Arnold said over email. “The Richmond Symphony is on hiatus for the summer and I didn't want to wait until September to make this possible.”
With concerts canceled through the summer, Arnold said that most local performers have largely been out of work and frustrated. The gathering was a much-needed expression of catharsis.
Perry said that she became emotional while performing, and saw emotion reflected from the audience.
Now in the 54th day of protests, Hasan said that balancing “peace in our hearts” was necessary alongside maintaining focus and momentum.
“We have to keep moving forward, and we don’t want to be debilitated by the pain that we feel,” Hasan said. “We have to learn how to transmute that into something greater, which I think this was in essence, moving from the grief to the hope and promise that lies within each of us.”
Arnold said she had friends who had participated in the violin vigils in New York, Chicago and Portland, Ore., and that the organizer of Cincinnati’s event, Niamah Bilal, passed along much of the sheet music that was used in Richmond.
On Aug. 24, 2019, McClain was stopped as he returned to his home after a trip to the convenience store. A caller had reported a “suspicious person” in a ski mask — McClain was anemic, and frequently wore masks to help with the cold.
Police answering the call confronted McClain, and, while the 23-year-old was unarmed and had not committed a crime, body cameras captured McClain being tackled and placed in a carotid hold, or chokehold.
When EMTs arrived on the scene, McClain was injected with ketamine to sedate him. He had a heart attack as he was transported to the hospital and then died several days later after being pronounced brain dead and removed from life support.
In life, McClain was a massage therapist who loved music and animals. He volunteered at animal shelters, playing his violin to soothe the cats’ and dogs’ nerves.
Before a moment of silence during the middle of the performance, Hasan read the last words of McClain, which were recorded by the police officer’s body camera.
In the video, he says: “I can’t breathe. I have my I.D. right here. My name is Elijah McClain. That’s my house. I was just going home. I’m an introvert. I’m just different, that’s all. I’m so sorry. I have no gun. I don’t do that stuff. I don’t do any fighting. Why are you attacking me? I don’t even kill flies. I don’t eat meat, but I don’t judge people who do eat meat. Forgive me. All I was trying to do was become better. I’ll do it. I’ll do anything, sacrifice my identity, I’ll do it. You are all phenomenal. You are beautiful, and I love you. Try to forgive me. I’m a mood Gemini. I’m sorry. Ow, that really hurt. You are all very strong. Teamwork makes the dream work," at which point he vomits. "I’m sorry. I wasn’t trying to do that. I just can’t breathe correctly.”
A small orchestra then played Lyric for Strings by George Walker, the first Black person to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music. Its conductor, Naima Burrs, spoke to the piece’s original meaning — mourning the death of Walker’s grandmother.
“We find that music and art can express our deepest emotions where words often seem to fail us,” Burrs told the crowd. “Through community, we can stand together in solidarity as reflect on the lives that have been taken and we demand a change in the system.”
The concert ended with no bow from the performers and a standing ovation from the crowd. Few left what has become colloquially known as Marcus-David Peters Circle — another band had set up on the opposite side of the monument.
Marcus Tenney plays the saxophone for Butcher Brown, a five-man local band that fuses jazz with hip hop, funk and rock. He said that it was a coincidence that the band came to play following the Violin Vigil.
The band had been planning the concert for weeks and had wanted to play in front of the monument’s plinth to honor George Floyd and other posthumous figures of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Like the vigil earlier in the day, Tenney echoed the importance of art in processing the events of the past two months.
“We need a way to express ourselves, especially in a time like this. Black music, man, Black culture,” Tenney said.
As Butcher Brown wrapped up its set. lightning struck to the west. The storm had finally arrived.
Well done and Bravo to everyone involved in this protest. We can never fail to let our government officials know that they work for us. And we must constantly remind them that the kind of behavior the police have shown towards African Americans is unacceptable...
What a moving tribute it was down at Marcus Peters last night. Beyond the absolutely beautiful music, you could see how the space could continue its transformation into a space that has meaning for so many people here,. I hope they keep the pedestal after the statue comes down as it is a great background/performance space. Urban, participatory public art. Imagine that.
Would love to watch the whole concert. Did anyone capture it all?
