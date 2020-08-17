Virginia AG files lawsuit to close Mechanicsville seafood restaurant for operating without a health permit

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking an injunction to stop a Mechanicsville seafood restaurant from operating after it lost its health permit for failing to comply with COIVD safety measures but had continued to operate.

Calabash Seafood's health permit was suspended July 27 due to a lack of mask usage and socially distanced tables. It received a second notice of suspension on August 13. The restaurant has continued to operate since, according to the complaint.

The Department of Health has received "dozens of complaints about Calabash Seafood, including that it was allegedly allowing indoor dining before it was permitted. Even after indoor dining has been permitted, the restaurant has been operating with little to no mask usage by employees or patrons, allowed bar seating and dance floors, and has made little to no effort to comply with social distancing requirements," according to the complaint.

The lawsuit, on behalf of the State Board of Health and Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver was filed Monday against Calabash Seafood and its owners. It seeks a temporary injunction to close the restaurant until its license is restored.