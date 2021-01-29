Virginia approaches half a million total COVID cases. Almost 50% were in the last two months.

Vaccine updates

Virginia will be receiving about 18,000 additional doses next week, allowing the state to increase the number of weekly vaccinations and the allotments for local health departments. This is in addition to the roughly 40,000 doses procured after Gov. Ralph Northam urged hospital systems to reallocate vaccines not scheduled to be injected for two to three weeks.

“That strategy will allow us to get approximately 40,000 individuals their first dose this week, and then as that supply continues to increase moving forward, we’ll be able to continue to employ that strategy,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, at a Friday media briefing. “The bad news is that [the supply increase] is not 100%, which we really need.”

Even then, it could be months before the state works through phase two, which is frontline essential workers, people 65 and up and those above the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions.

The state infrastructure in place could handle significantly more, Avula said. With the increased production, Virginia will have enough vaccines for the next three weeks.