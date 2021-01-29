Virginia approaches half a million total COVID cases. Almost 50% were in the last two months.

More than 143,000 cases have been reported since the start of January. About 5,700 of the people who tested positive began having symptoms four days after New Year’s Eve.
With the state averaging 4,880 new cases per day over a seven-day period, Virginia is estimated to surpass 500,000 on Saturday. The total number of cases on Friday was 497,912.
The number of additional infections per day has fluctuated in the past several weeks, reaching a record high of almost 10,000 cases on Jan. 17 then reporting the lowest increase since December a week later.
On Friday, Virginia Department of Health data showed 4,238 new cases — the smallest increase of the week and a nearly 2,000-case difference from Monday’s 6,172.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. On Friday, the state’s hospitals had 2,691 COVID-19 patients. This is a 15-patient decrease from Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged in Virginia is almost 39,000 people.
Deaths from COVID-19 reached 6,379 on Wednesday, a single-day increase of 71. The state has reported nearly 1,350 deaths in January, the most seen in a single month.
Vaccine updates
Virginia will be receiving about 18,000 additional doses next week, allowing the state to increase the number of weekly vaccinations and the allotments for local health departments. This is in addition to the roughly 40,000 doses procured after Gov. Ralph Northam urged hospital systems to reallocate vaccines not scheduled to be injected for two to three weeks.
“That strategy will allow us to get approximately 40,000 individuals their first dose this week, and then as that supply continues to increase moving forward, we’ll be able to continue to employ that strategy,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, at a Friday media briefing. “The bad news is that [the supply increase] is not 100%, which we really need.”
Even then, it could be months before the state works through phase two, which is frontline essential workers, people 65 and up and those above the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions.
The state infrastructure in place could handle significantly more, Avula said. With the increased production, Virginia will have enough vaccines for the next three weeks.
Almost 700,000 doses have been administered as of Friday, with about 85% of those being people vaccinated with at least one dose. Nearly 100,000 people are fully vaccinated.
The percentage of total vaccine doses administered in Virginia is 59%, which Avula said has placed the state as 21st in the country for supply used. This is a stark turnaround from last week, when Virginia officials — who said the figures were misleading and data entry errors were to blame — faced criticism for being almost last among states.
Out of vaccines received for first doses, 76% have been given. More than 1 in 4 of the supply allotted for second doses have been administered. The state is averaging more than 28,000 shots per day, about two weeks after Northam announced a 25,000-dose goal.
Richmond-area figures
Since Thursday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have seen an increase of 412 cases, 10 hospitalizations and six deaths.
The area has had a total of 57,546 cases, 2,382 hospitalizations and 810 deaths.
Richmond has had a total of 12,470 cases, 623 hospitalizations and 127 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 21,107 cases, 768 hospitalizations and 240 deaths.
Henrico has had 18,200 cases, 776 hospitalizations and 343 deaths. Hanover has had 5,769 cases, 215 hospitalizations and 100 deaths.
