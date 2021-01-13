Virginia approaches nearly a million COVID vaccines distributed, less than 25% given; Richmond area begins next phase Monday

Virginia is approaching nearly a million COVID-19 vaccines distributed, making it one of the top states in the country when it comes to number of available doses. But it's also 46th among states for the percentage of total shots given, ranking lower than it did last week at 38, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 10 states with the highest number of shots distributed, all but Virginia, California and Georgia were at or above the national average of 34%. Virginia is at 24%.

This comes as the state is widening eligibility for the next phase of front-line essential workers and people ages 75 and over, which could triple the number of people who qualify.

Richmond and the surrounding Chesterfield, Henrico and Chickahominy Health Districts will begin the next phase on Monday, but prioritize the first three categories in the second phase outlined by the Virginia Department of Health: police, fire and hazmat; corrections and homeless shelter workers; and child care and pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff.

The priority rules limit the influx of people able to sign up and strain resources. The localities will host three large-scale vaccination events next week.