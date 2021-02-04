Virginia approaches one million vaccines administered, nearly doubling total number of COVID cases

With almost 1 million shots given to combat the coronavirus, Virginia’s vaccine count has nearly doubled the total number of COVID-19 cases reported since March.

A month ago, the state’s number of infections was more than triple the amount of vaccines administered.

Since then, Virginia has given out more than eight times the number of doses for a total of 920,641 and is averaging almost 40,000 vaccinations per day.

On Saturday, the state reached a record of more than 51,000 shots given.

At least 9% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose. About 75% to 80% is needed to reach herd immunity.

Of vaccine shipments received for first doses, 83% have been administered. For second doses, the number dips to about a third. Since Dec. 14, Virginia distributed nearly 1.4 million vaccines. At least 66% of that supply has been used.

By the numbers

The average number of cases over a seven-day period has dropped significantly in the past two weeks, with Thursday seeing 3,246 new cases. A week ago, Virginia was averaging more than 4,800.