Virginia approaches one million vaccines administered, nearly doubling total number of COVID cases

With almost 1 million shots given to combat the coronavirus, Virginia’s vaccine count has nearly doubled the total number of COVID-19 cases reported since March.
A month ago, the state’s number of infections was more than triple the amount of vaccines administered.
Since then, Virginia has given out more than eight times the number of doses for a total of 920,641 and is averaging almost 40,000 vaccinations per day.
On Saturday, the state reached a record of more than 51,000 shots given.
At least 9% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose. About 75% to 80% is needed to reach herd immunity.
Of vaccine shipments received for first doses, 83% have been administered. For second doses, the number dips to about a third. Since Dec. 14, Virginia distributed nearly 1.4 million vaccines. At least 66% of that supply has been used.
By the numbers
The average number of cases over a seven-day period has dropped significantly in the past two weeks, with Thursday seeing 3,246 new cases. A week ago, Virginia was averaging more than 4,800.
Testing numbers across the state are also declining after reaching an all-time high of 42,555 tests administered in a single day. Since the first week of January, the percentage of people testing positive has dipped six percentage points and is at 11%.
For the first time in almost two months, Virginia has dipped below a seven-day average of 3,600 new cases and a positivity rate of 11.3%. A month ago, the percentage of people testing positive was 17.4%.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations have fluctuated this past week and decreased by more than 100 patients on Thursday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. The state’s hospitals had 2,444 COVID-19 patients.
Deaths from COVID-19 reached 6,650 on Tuesday, a 75-death increase from the day before. Nationally, the U.S. averaged more than 3,000 COVID deaths per day in January, making the coronavirus the current leading cause of death in the U.S., according to mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a tracker from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
COVID-19 figures for the Richmond area
Since Wednesday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have seen an increase of 360 cases, 13 hospitalizations and nine deaths.
The area has had a total of 60,235 cases, 2,424 hospitalizations and 837 deaths. Richmond has had 13,130 cases, 640 hospitalizations and 139 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 22,155 cases, 781 hospitalizations and 248 deaths.
Henrico has had 18,977 cases, 787 hospitalizations and 348 deaths. Hanover has had 5,973 cases, 216 hospitalizations and 102 deaths.
