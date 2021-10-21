Virginia awards $350,000 for Broad Street revitalization, pandemic relief and new arts district near VUU

Lucy Meade, director of economic development and community relations for Venture Richmond, said the downtown advocacy group expects to use the money by reimbursing businesses and property owners who invest in façade repairs and improvements. She said they will also help businesses occupy vacant storefronts by helping them cover security deposits and other upfront costs.

"We still have some stores that are vacant," Meade said. "We thought that if we put together an incentive program maybe we can encourage some new businesses or business expansions to come to Broad Street to lease up those spaces."

The remaining funding is intended to help Real Chances, an anti-poverty advocacy group, create a blueprint for a new arts and culture district in the so-called "Chamberbrook" area near Virginia Union University along the Brook Road and Chamberlayne Avenue corridors. The nonprofit is partnering with two urban planning organizations, Storefront for Community Design and FORM Coalition, to develop a "master plan and architectural pattern book" for a new arts and culture district there.

Kevin Vonck, director of the city's planning department, said those plans will build upon conceptual vision for a new "neighborhood node" centered at the V-shaped intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and North Lombardy Street.