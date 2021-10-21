Virginia awards $350,000 for Broad Street revitalization, pandemic relief and new arts district near VUU

Virginia has awarded $350,000 to help restore downtown Richmond, support small businesses and kick-start planning for a new mixed-use neighborhood district with a focus on art and culture in the city's North Side.
The funding is part of a $4.4 million series of 33 state grants meant to aid localities and private companies while fostering the redevelopment of aging industrial and commercial districts throughout Virginia. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development awarded three of the grants to Venture Richmond, the Metropolitan Business League and Real Chances Inc.
“This is about renovating old buildings, investing in neighborhoods, and launching new businesses,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release about the grants. “These projects will greatly benefit Virginia’s local economies and business owners.”
The state allocated $100,000 for Venture Richmond to assist property owners and businesses improve storefronts and occupy vacant retail space in the city's Arts and Culture District along Broad Street from Belvidere Street to around Ninth Street. Several buildings were damaged during the surge of protests in 2020 or have remained empty because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the economy. The state also awarded the Metropolitan Business League $100,000 to provide relief funds for businesses in the city and Henrico County affected by the pandemic.
Lucy Meade, director of economic development and community relations for Venture Richmond, said the downtown advocacy group expects to use the money by reimbursing businesses and property owners who invest in façade repairs and improvements. She said they will also help businesses occupy vacant storefronts by helping them cover security deposits and other upfront costs.
"We still have some stores that are vacant," Meade said. "We thought that if we put together an incentive program maybe we can encourage some new businesses or business expansions to come to Broad Street to lease up those spaces."
The remaining funding is intended to help Real Chances, an anti-poverty advocacy group, create a blueprint for a new arts and culture district in the so-called "Chamberbrook" area near Virginia Union University along the Brook Road and Chamberlayne Avenue corridors. The nonprofit is partnering with two urban planning organizations, Storefront for Community Design and FORM Coalition, to develop a "master plan and architectural pattern book" for a new arts and culture district there.
Kevin Vonck, director of the city's planning department, said those plans will build upon conceptual vision for a new "neighborhood node" centered at the V-shaped intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and North Lombardy Street.
Vonck said in an interview Thursday that the plans could help guide new development that's beginning to rise next to the myriad fast-food restaurants, auto body shops, vacant businesses and empty parking lots along the corridor.
"It's an area that's transitioning," he said. "Looking at its proximity to VUU and several North Side neighborhoods, we can look to reinvest in commercial opportunities and bringing in more residential as well."
The Richmond 300 master plan that the City Council adopted last year, establishing the vision for future development throughout the city, says the area is an ideal location for pedestrian-friendly retail and shopping district that includes a mix of new and repurposed historical buildings that are 2 to 5 stories tall and a public square at the intersection of Lombardy Street and Overbrook Road featuring attractive landscaping and public art.
The state funding is also being directed to organizations and programs in several other localities, including Hopewell, Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico.
