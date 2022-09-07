Virginia-based housing nonprofits halt long-awaited merger

The Virginia-based Better Housing Coalition (BHC) and Virginia Supportive Housing (VSH) have decided to halt a planned merger agreement between the two nonprofits.

BHC and VSH were founded in 1988 and have a strong history of helping people experiencing housing insecurity, including low-to-moderate-income families and senior residents.

Together the organizations jointly worked to integrate their staff and legal networks, but during the restructuring process it became clear the creation of a new entity would affect how much federal funding they're eligible to receive.

“With no guarantees of this funding going forward, the sustainability of the new entity would be at risk, as could the well-being of our respective assets, residents, and 34-year legacies," said BHC and VSH in a joint statement.

As such, the two housing networks amicably dissolved the merger agreement in September. Each of the organizations will continue to operate independently, the statement read.

"As we move forward separately, we will continue to look for ways to work together to enrich our region, and provide safe, affordable homes to the ever-growing number of individuals, families and seniors in need of our services.”