Virginia Capitol Police veteran and Capitol Square mainstay dies during COVID treatment

A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police died Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a local hospital for COVID-19, according to the agency.

Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III was described as “one of the agency’s most visible employees” as a longtime member of the division’s honor guard and a mainstay at Capitol Square’s main entry point at Ninth and East Grace streets, referred to as post 1, according to a statement from the division. He was 60.

“Buddy was a natural to be stationed at the guard house at Post 1 and greet the governor, legislators, visitors and others arriving at Capitol Square,” said Capitol police chief Col. Anthony S. Pike in the statement. “His easy-going personality allowed him to be professional while also making visitors feel relaxed and welcome.”

Dowdy began his career with the division at 27 in July 1987, and became a master officer in 2017.

He’s received numerous commendations over his career, both from the division and members of the General Assembly, police said.

“Buddy chose as his career service to others, and for that, we all benefited,” Pike said.

Dowdy leaves behind his wife, Cheryl, and a son, Wilson.

Funeral arrangements are still being planned.