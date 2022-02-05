Virginia college student from William & Mary to compete in Jeopardy! National College Championship

Greenman had a full-plate of classes in front of her, but that didn't stop her from taking the Anytime! Test every year for three years, hoping to earn the right to compete. She also purchased a Jeopardy! study guide online and tuned into the show every night when possible.

“I would look through flashcards as I walked to class,” she said. “So, I’m studying for microbiology while also learning everything about U.S. presidents, world rivers and random pop stars.”

Greenman said the competition was a rewarding experience, though somewhat not what she imagined. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the show was shot without a studio audience. They shot six episodes a day and some days they spent 10 hours taping.

It was still a memorable ride for Greenman who had never been to California and was able to explore Los Angeles with students from all over the country.

“We were all keeping the same schedule, so we were getting dinners together and spending time together in the mornings before getting picked up from our hotel for taping,” she said. “We definitely got close.”