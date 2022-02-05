Virginia college student from William & Mary to compete in Jeopardy! National College Championship

William & Mary college student Lucy Greenman started training early last fall for one of television's toughest competitions: the Jeopardy! National College Championship.
The senior, who is set to graduate this semester, kept her training a secret. She missed class and took tests virtually while taping for the show. She even withheld the truth from her roommate right up until she boarded a plane to a TV studio in California around Thanksgiving.
“They didn’t want me to tell anybody — and I mean anybody,” Greenman said. “I told my roommate I was leaving to go see my sister in a play, which I did see my sister in a play, but then I got on a plane to L.A. the next morning.”
The tournament airs on Tuesday and features 36 competitors from 36 colleges and universities throughout the country.
Greenman is a Health Analytics major at William & Mary attending the school on scholarship through their 1693 Scholar program. She’s planning to attend nursing school next year.
“Officially, the major is a blend of public health, biology and data science,” she said. “But over these past two years, it has grown to include economics and public policy, for reasons that are evident to all of us now.”
Greenman had a full-plate of classes in front of her, but that didn't stop her from taking the Anytime! Test every year for three years, hoping to earn the right to compete. She also purchased a Jeopardy! study guide online and tuned into the show every night when possible.
“I would look through flashcards as I walked to class,” she said. “So, I’m studying for microbiology while also learning everything about U.S. presidents, world rivers and random pop stars.”
Greenman said the competition was a rewarding experience, though somewhat not what she imagined. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the show was shot without a studio audience. They shot six episodes a day and some days they spent 10 hours taping.
It was still a memorable ride for Greenman who had never been to California and was able to explore Los Angeles with students from all over the country.
“We were all keeping the same schedule, so we were getting dinners together and spending time together in the mornings before getting picked up from our hotel for taping,” she said. “We definitely got close.”
Greenman said whatever rivalry plays out on screen, it was all squashed as soon as taping was over and the class of competitors became good friends.
To catch these competitors' on-screen-trivia battle, the Jeopardy! National College Championship premieres Tuesday, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Greenman's debut is on Feb. 15.
