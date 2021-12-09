Virginia confirms first case of omicron variant

Virginia has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant, making it the 23rd state in the country with the new strain of the coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health identified the variant in a testing sample from an adult living in the northwest part of the state, according to a press release Thursday night.

While the person hadn't ventured outside the country, they had a history of domestic travel during the period of exposure.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would record our first omicron infection in the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Norman Oliver, VDH's state health commissioner. “This drives home the challenge the COVID-19 virus presents to the world as the virus changes and mutates over time. Scientists are hard at work studying the newly identified variant to understand how easily it spreads and how sick it makes people."

Much remains unknown about the variant that has coursed through at least 50 countries within a month, prompting worldwide panic after South Africa - a country with a robust genomic surveillance system - identified the first person infected with the mutation.