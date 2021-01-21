Virginia continues to average nearly 6,000 cases per day, but percentage of people testing positive is decreasing

Virginia is averaging nearly 6,000 cases per day over a seven-day period following almost 10,000 cases recorded on Sunday.
Since Monday, the state has seen a decrease in the number of new cases, with Thursday seeing the smallest single-day increase since Jan. 4: 4,013.
The total caseload is now at 459,604. At the current rate of new cases, Virginia could surpass half a million total cases within a week.
Of the 5,940 deaths recorded since March, 908 were reported since Jan. 1. That's about two COVID-19 deaths per hour.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3,011 patients according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association's online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. This is about a 79-patient decrease from Wednesday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients who've been hospitalized and discharged is nearly 36,400.
Following record lows in testing, Virginia's numbers are now averaging almost 32,500 COVID-19 tests daily. Last week, the VDH recorded a high of 42,326 tests conducted in a single day.
While testing goes up, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus has plummeted since the 17.3% reported on Jan. 3.
Now, it's at 13.2%. This is still higher than the positivity rate before Thanksgiving, which was below 10%. In October, the state was averaging less than 5%.
Richmond area figures
The area has had a total of 53,064 cases, 2,312 hospitalizations and 766 deaths
Richmond has had a total of 11,718 cases, 616 hospitalizations and 118 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 19,342 cases, 739 hospitalizations and 231 deaths.
Henrico has had 16,705 cases, 746 hospitalizations and 326 deaths. Hanover has had 5,299 cases, 211 hospitalizations and 91 deaths.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo