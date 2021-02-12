Virginia could reach 7,000 COVID deaths this weekend. Nearly a third were reported in 2021 alone

Virginia has administered more than 1.2 million vaccines. Of those, 270,738 people have been fully vaccinated and 972,493 have received at least one dose - this is 11.4% of the state's total population.

Of the supply allotted for first doses, nearly 93% have been used.

Virginia hospitals account roughly 45% of shots given with almost 537,000 vaccines administered as of Tuesday, the latest update from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Local health departments are more than 350,000 of vaccinations, according to the VDH dashboard.

While the daily average of vaccines used has dwindled to less than 34,000 - the number was at about 42,000 the last week of January - Virginia remains among the top 10 in the country for supply used and percentage of population with at least one shot.

By the numbers

New cases and hospitalizations in Virginia are declining but the overall numbers remain high. The state recorded 3,191 new cases on Friday, down from the single-day increase of 3,699 on Thursday.

While the seven-day case average is at 3,517, nearly half of the 6,161 recorded last month, this is still four times the average on the same day in May and more than double the average on Nov. 12.