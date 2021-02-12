Virginia could reach 7,000 COVID deaths this weekend. Nearly a third were reported in 2021 alone

On March 14, Virginia will have marked one year since its first COVID-19 death. Since then, 6,966 residents have died from the virus.
Almost 2,000 were reported in 2021. More than half were in the last four months.
The number of people who didn't survive could surpass 7,000 this weekend, as Virginia averages more than 33 deaths per day over a seven-day period. The state would become the 22nd to reach the high toll.
While the death rate is the lowest average recorded since the end of December, it's also more than three times the reports from Nov. 12 and almost five times the low seen on July 12.
The highest seven-day average - 56 - was less than two weeks ago, on Feb. 1. This came after the deadliest month Virginia has seen since the pandemic began, when the state reported nine of the 10 highest daily death figures. The first was a day in September that officials attributed to a system error.
The lag in data is largely attributed to the verification process, which includes inspecting death certificates and checking in with family and health care providers.
But the Virginia Department of Health site also shows the number of deaths by date people died. The chart accelerates after Thanksgiving up until New Year's Eve.
Vaccine update
Virginia has administered more than 1.2 million vaccines. Of those, 270,738 people have been fully vaccinated and 972,493 have received at least one dose - this is 11.4% of the state's total population.
Of the supply allotted for first doses, nearly 93% have been used.
Virginia hospitals account roughly 45% of shots given with almost 537,000 vaccines administered as of Tuesday, the latest update from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Local health departments are more than 350,000 of vaccinations, according to the VDH dashboard.
While the daily average of vaccines used has dwindled to less than 34,000 - the number was at about 42,000 the last week of January - Virginia remains among the top 10 in the country for supply used and percentage of population with at least one shot.
By the numbers
New cases and hospitalizations in Virginia are declining but the overall numbers remain high. The state recorded 3,191 new cases on Friday, down from the single-day increase of 3,699 on Thursday.
While the seven-day case average is at 3,517, nearly half of the 6,161 recorded last month, this is still four times the average on the same day in May and more than double the average on Nov. 12.
The average is similar to rates seen in December, before the post-holiday surge kicked in and ramped up a case and hospitalization spike.
The state’s total caseload is at 544,209 and the positivity rate has dropped to 10%. A month ago, the percentage of people testing positive was 15.2%.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 19 patients since Thursday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. The state’s hospitals had 2,117 COVID-19 patients.
Richmond-area figures
Richmond and the surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have had a total of 61,894 cases, 2,429 hospitalizations and 823 deaths.
Richmond has had 13,825 cases, 652 hospitalizations and 145 deaths.
Chesterfield has had 21,701 cases, 743 hospitalizations and 216 deaths.
Henrico has had 20,108 cases, 810 hospitalizations and 358 deaths.
Hanover has had 6,260 cases, 224 hospitalizations and 104 deaths.
