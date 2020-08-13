Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,101 from Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 103,622 — an increase of 1,101 from the 102,521 reported Wednesday.
The 103,622 cases consist of 99,428 confirmed cases and 4,149 probable cases. There are 2,363 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,248 confirmed and 115 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 2,352 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 12,467 cases: 4,512 in Chesterfield County, 3,999 in Henrico County, 3,280 in Richmond and 676 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 341 deaths attributed to the virus: 187 in Henrico, 80 in Chesterfield, 41 in Richmond and 33 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.3% as of Aug. 9, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.