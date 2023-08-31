A statewide outbreak of the disease that causes meningitis has occurred, the state health department said Wednesday. Twenty-seven people in Virginia have been infected by the rare-but-deadly bacteria since June 2022, and five have died. In all but one of the 27 cases, the patient was unvaccinated.

Vaccine hesitancy has increased across the country since the pandemic, leading to higher levels of preventable diseases.

Most of the cases have occurred in the eastern region of the state in Black residents between the ages of 30 and 60, the Virginia Department of Health said. Meningitis is caused by meningococcal disease, and this outbreak is being transmitted through a bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis type Y.

A regional outbreak of meningococcal disease began in the Hampton Roads region about a year ago. It has since spread to the central and southwest portions of the state. The 27 cases is three times higher than expected.

The risk of contracting the disease is low, the health department said. But it recommends not sharing personal items such as vapes, lipsticks or tooth brushes, washing hands and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

The disease is spread by kissing, coughing, sneezing and sharing items placed in the mouth. Symptoms initially can appear flu-like.

Serious disease is rare, but it can lead to meningitis — the inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord — or septicemia, a bloodstream infection. The disease can be treated with antibiotics, but quick medical care is pivotal.

The shot known as the meningococcal conjugate vaccine can provide protection against this particular strain. Children are recommended to receive their first dose before seventh grade and a booster before 12th grade.

The health department has not identified a common risk factor that led to the bacteria’s spread.