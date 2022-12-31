Virginia from Above: An aerial view of the Richmond cityscape

As I get more comfortable flying drones, I have been using some old skills to leverage the small camera sensors on DJI drones. This week, I wanted to photograph the cityscape as it has been illuminated for the holidays.

One of the many problems with photographing tiny lights is that you have to photograph them at a much slower shutter speed in order for all the lights to be visible. If your shutter speed is too fast, you'll only capture a few of the lights. To overcome this challenge, I use a slow shutter speed. However, this also creates another problem: motion blur. Although the drone appears steady in the sky, it does move slightly, which can cause motion blur. To overcome this challenge, I made an HDR photo, which allows you to take pictures at different exposures.