 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Virginia from Above: An aerial view of the Richmond cityscape

  • 0
20230101_MET_VAFROMABOVE

The sun rises over the city on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Richmond, VA.

As I get more comfortable flying drones, I have been using some old skills to leverage the small camera sensors on DJI drones. This week, I wanted to photograph the cityscape as it has been illuminated for the holidays.

One of the many problems with photographing tiny lights is that you have to photograph them at a much slower shutter speed in order for all the lights to be visible. If your shutter speed is too fast, you'll only capture a few of the lights. To overcome this challenge, I use a slow shutter speed. However, this also creates another problem: motion blur. Although the drone appears steady in the sky, it does move slightly, which can cause motion blur. To overcome this challenge, I made an HDR photo, which allows you to take pictures at different exposures.

In this week's photo, I merged seven photos into one to help maintain both the shadows and highlights.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tenants evacuated from Grace Place

Tenants evacuated from Grace Place

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has evacuated the downtown apartment tower it took control of last week after a broken water …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Benedict XVI did something no Pope had done in 600 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News