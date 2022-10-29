 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia from Above: Haunt in Chamberlayne Farms

20221030_MET_DRONEFEATURE

Lawrence Coleman makes his way into his home on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at The Haunt in Chamberlayne Farms in Richmond, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

A bird's eye view of The Haunt in Chamberlayne Farms

This week as we celebrate Halloween, I visited Lawrence and Marian Coleman and their Haunt in Chamberlayne Farms. I visited their home in the evening hours hoping to see a little bit of the lights that make up their haunted maze. From the ground, the maze looks beautiful, but once you’re 150 feet in the air, a large tree comes into sight. During my evening there, I started to notice the same problems I had when I was photographing the Chesterfield County fair a few weeks back. The camera sensor is not big enough to capture low light.

During my time with the Colemans, I learned about how they started putting on a show in order to get to know their communities. Lawrence said he remembers the first Halloween after he moved into this neighborhood. He bought a lot of candy anticipating a lot of trick-or-treaters, but no one came. The following year he added some lights in his front yard, one person showed up. He figured the lights weren’t bright enough, so he added more lights and built his first maze, which played host to about 600 people that Halloween. Nowadays, his home sees about 1,500 visitors every day for about nine days leading up to Halloween.

