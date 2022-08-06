Virginia from above: Our new drone feature

A Richmond prosecutor on Wednesday told a judge during a hearing for two Guatemalan immigrants charged in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot that he had no evidence that it was to planned for Dogwood Dell, as the city's police chief and mayor noted during a July 6 press conference.

