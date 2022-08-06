 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Virginia from above: Our new drone feature

In Luray on July 30, visitors navigated their way to search for hidden goals at The Garden Maze, which is located at a popular tourist attraction, Luray Caverns — the largest caverns in the eastern United States.

The largest hedges maze in the Mid-Atlantic states is created with more than 1,500 evergreen hedges and a half-mile pathway on a 1-acre ornamental garden.

The Garden Maze is fully handicap accessible and is perfect for baby strollers.

A misting fog offers visual and cooling effects, and umbrellas are provided for light rain.

