Virginia from above: Our new drone feature

The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.

The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.

I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.

Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.

I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.