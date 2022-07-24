 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia from above: Our new drone feature

Alvis Farms Sunflower Drone feature

Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms in Manakin-Sabot walked with farm cow Memphis in front of sunflowers this month as she and others got ready for the fourth annual Sunflower Festival. Founded in 1965, the farm has 50 acres of sunflowers. The festival began Monday and ends Aug. 3. (The last day could change due to the flowers’ blooming status.) The festival offers a maze, hot air balloon rides, a pick-your-own flower patch, a mobile milking class and live music.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.

The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.

I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.

Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.

I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.

