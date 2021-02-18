Virginia has among the lowest cases, deaths per capita in U.S. since start of pandemic. Restrictions could be a factor.

"Virginia had one of the smallest winter #COVID19 waves because Virginians are staying vigilant and following public health guidelines," Northam said in a tweet Thursday. "Thank you to everyone who is helping stop the spread of this virus. These mitigation measures are saving lives—let's keep up the hard work."

In CDC data tracing back to January 2020, Virginia - which continues to reel from January, its deadliest month yet - is at 83 deaths and 6,536 cases per 100,000 people.

Still, this translates to 7,090 Virginians dead because of the virus and more than 557,000 total infections.

Cases flared following record numbers of holiday travel, and public health experts are bracing for the potential aftermath of millions traveling through security checkpoints last week.

The third case of a highly transmissible variant that originated in South Africa was identified Thursday in Virginia. This is in addition to the 12 cases of the United Kingdom strain that has been linked to to an increase in hospitalizations, heightening concerns of a potential new surge.