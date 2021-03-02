Virginia has given out more than two million vaccines. Nearly 1 in 6 residents have received at least one dose

Virginia has administered more than two million vaccines since inoculations began in mid-December. The majority were within the last month.

Nearly 1 in 6 residents have received at least one dose and almost 700,000 people are fully vaccinated - a number 1.2 times the amount of total COVID-19 infections reported in the state throughout the pandemic, according figures from the Virginia Department of Health.

The Food Drug and Administration has said the second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are critical in ensuring the highest possible levels of immunity. This differs from the 69,000 vials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected to arrive in Virginia this week, which requires only one shot and was authorized for emergency use on Saturday.

Public health officials have stated that the boost in overall vaccine supply could speed up Virginia's ability to widening vaccine eligibility to the rest of phase two - which includes farmworkers, grocery store clerks and cleaning staff - sometime in March.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that with increased production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, every American who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the end of May. He had previously set the goal at the end of July.