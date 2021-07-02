Virginia has improved its access to health care coverage. But the gap has worsened among Latino families.

The year before a pandemic infected, hospitalized and killed their families faster than any other group in Virginia, the health care coverage of Latinos was falling severely behind.
As almost half a million residents reaped the benefits of the state expanding its Medicaid program in 2018 - dropping the percentage of people lacking insurance to the lowest in over a decade - Latinos had more than double Virginia's uninsured rate of 8%. Nearly a quarter did not have secure employment that provided health insurance.
Data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which monitors children's wellbeing in the U.S., shows the gap has only worsened in the past year.
By the end of November, more than a third of Latino adults in households with children were uninsured. In March, the latest available update, 66% of Latino households with children reported lost income.
That's nearly double the percentage among white families.
Experts in Latino and immigrant health and Medicaid coverage said a series of factors fostered the growing health care divide: strict eligibility requirements, limited language accessibility for those who qualify, employers not offering health care and the legacy of public charge, a Trump-era rule that threatened to deny visas or disrupt an individual's immigration process if they sought public benefits.
That could include applying for unemployment or disability, accepting a stimulus check or enrolling in Medicaid.
And prior to April 1, lawful permanent residents in Virginia who did not have a decades-worth of work history - twice as long as most states - were disqualified from applying for Medicaid.
In 2019 alone, that left out the almost 25,000 people the Department of Homeland Security recorded as becoming permanent Virginia residents.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services halted its application of public charge on March 9, more than a year after Virginia's first coronavirus case and nine months since health department data found that Latinos were the bulk of the state's infections.
By then, it was too late, said Freddy Mejia, health policy analyst at the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis.
“Folks were afraid to even get food from pantries because they were fearful of some type of retribution or some type of immigration enforcement,” Mejia said. "When we’re thinking about the really tough times, especially that immigrants had in terms of job loss, the impact of COVID itself, the health impacts, not having, or being afraid to access some of public benefits were certainly detrimental."
Confusion over what counted as "public charge" had mounted into fear of seeking COVID-19 tests, treatment or vaccinations - amplifying the health consequences even among naturalized citizens, which is the majority of the state's immigrant population, according to the Department of Social Services.
On Thursday, Medicaid was expanded to include pregnancy coverage regardless of immigration status, with postpartum coverage extended to one year. It's an important start, said Karen Kimsey, director of the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, which oversees the state's Medicaid program. But there's work to be done, she said.
"We talk a lot about the outreach and the amazing work we're doing to try and encourage people, but there's a lot of fear out there," Kimsey acknowledged. "There's fear out there that if they enroll in health coverage, that somehow we will turn them over to ICE and that they will be deported."
***
Latino children had the largest increase of uninsured rates in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 report on health insurance coverage. One in four children who are non-citizens, which can include green card holders and undocumented people, are uninsured.
Poor access to high-quality care is linked to poorer health outcomes, a concern intensified by a Virginia Commonwealth University study finding that Latinos are facing the heftiest drop in life expectancy: almost four years.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also found that Latino kids were the most likely among children to die from coronavirus. A November study published in the Journal of Pediatrics by Yale researchers reported they were more than half of the hospitalized patients younger than 18 across sites in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The urgency in recent years has prompted Mejia to shift toward securing health care access for undocumented kids, especially in the 2022 session, noting how six states and Washington, D.C. already use budgetary funds to cover this population.
A workgroup led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Dan Carey is also planning to provide recommendations by Oct. 1 to the General Assembly and identify needs and disparities by immigration status.
But being eligible is only the first step, said Lauren Snellings, research director for Voices for Virginia's Children who manages the Virginia Kids Count data. Navigating health care and coverage is complicated, at times expensive, and requires government trust that's doesn't always exist in Latino and immigrant communities.
Then there's the language and cultural barrier.
Javier Raudales, client services coordinator at Sin Barreras in Charlottesville - which helps immigrants and Latinos access health care services - said even though Latinos were among the first hit, COVID, health care and rent relief information was rarely in Spanish.
Getting health care didn't guarantee having someone who spoke the same language or was culturally competent. Accessing the government sites required a computer or internet.
The Migration Policy Institute’s Virginia report released in April found that 43% of immigrant parents without a high school diploma didn't have either. Nearly half work lower-wage jobs, which are less likely to offer paid sick leave and health insurance even as they were deemed essential throughout the pandemic.
Kimsey at DMAS said the agency is prioritizing communication strategies to improve educational outreach and language access and target resources toward people who aren't sure how to enroll.
But Raudales said more is needed from policymakers.
"We need better ... there has to be an equitable, concerted effort to address issues that have really affected the Latinx community, the immigrant community," he continued. "Recovery isn't about just getting everybody back to work or getting things to feel like a new kind of normal."
