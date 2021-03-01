Virginia has reported nearly 1,600 COVID deaths in past 10 days. Most are from December and January.

Three months after Thanksgiving, the first holiday to spark a surge that would culminate in a single-day increase of nearly 10,000 cases in January, Virginia is begining to record the deadly aftermath.

Nearly 1,600 COVID deaths were announced in the past 10 days due to a delay in processing death certificates, meaning these did not recently occur. At least 820 of those were recorded from Friday to Monday, resulting in a seven-day average of 185 people dying from the virus each day. This is almost 8 deaths per hour.

The additions place more than half the state's death toll of 8,783 reported within the last three months. But the Virginia Department of Health website notes that date of death is a more accurate mirror to the trends, which may fluctuate as more information comes in.

In December and January, at least 3,273 Virginians - 37% of the total - died from the virus.

December had 1,545 total COVID deaths and peaked on New Year's Eve with 71. Prior to the adjustment, the VDH had reported 939 in that same month.

January was already deemed the deadliest month of the pandemic in Virginia with 1,442 total deaths, but Monday's update shows 286 more people had died.