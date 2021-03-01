Virginia has reported nearly 1,600 COVID deaths in past 10 days. Most are from December and January.

Three months after Thanksgiving, the first holiday to spark a surge that would culminate in a single-day increase of nearly 10,000 cases in January, Virginia is begining to record the deadly aftermath.
Nearly 1,600 COVID deaths were announced in the past 10 days due to a delay in processing death certificates, meaning these did not recently occur. At least 820 of those were recorded from Friday to Monday, resulting in a seven-day average of 185 people dying from the virus each day. This is almost 8 deaths per hour.
The additions place more than half the state's death toll of 8,783 reported within the last three months. But the Virginia Department of Health website notes that date of death is a more accurate mirror to the trends, which may fluctuate as more information comes in.
In December and January, at least 3,273 Virginians - 37% of the total - died from the virus.
December had 1,545 total COVID deaths and peaked on New Year's Eve with 71. Prior to the adjustment, the VDH had reported 939 in that same month.
January was already deemed the deadliest month of the pandemic in Virginia with 1,442 total deaths, but Monday's update shows 286 more people had died.
The month's total is now at 1,728, but the January death certificates are still being calculated.
In a media briefing last week, State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said deaths have consistently been a lagging indicator that follows major surges and "we'll see it come down in the coming days and weeks."
The COVID Tracking Project said Virginia uses a slower technique than other states, which is why it's sustaining a major spike that exceeds the daily averages in all other states except for California and Texas.
Both have at least five times Virginia's deaths. This makes the state third in the country for average number of deaths in the past week and 18th for number of deaths, according to an analysis of federal data.
When adjusted for population, however, the state has 100 deaths per 100,000 residents - the 8th lowest number among states.
A backup is the use of death certificates which can create weeks worth of a backlog. Virginia investigates medical records, speaks with family members or healthcare providers and then death certificates.
If a death certificate doesn't explicitly list COVID as cause of death in Virginia, that person is not included in the state's count unless an underlying condition was accelerated due to the virus. Virginia then divides the count between confirmed and probable deaths.
By date, the Southwest region has incurred the most people dying in the past few months with an average of about 15 deaths per day. The Central region, which includes Richmond, is second with roughly 13.
But since Dec. 1, nearly every death count doubled in every health district in Virginia. Fairfax is first for most deaths with 950. Henrico and Chesterfield follow in the second and third slots with 499 and 306.
Richmond has the sixth highest, with 197. On Jan. 1, Richmond had 95.
Last week, the U.S. surpassed half a million deaths, which accounts for at least 1 in 5 of the world's deaths from COVID. The University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute wrote in its Friday weekly update of virus trends that impending warm weather will likely help reduce spread due to fewer people congregating indoors.
But variants and pandemic fatigue are "substantial concerns," according to the report, which cited how ZIP codes near universities are experiencing increased outbreaks and hot spots due to noncompliance with safety protocols.
With vaccinations underway, the institute predicts Virginia could revert back to case levels in June, when the state averaged less than 1,000 cases for most of the month.
By the numbers
Virginia continues to creep back toward COVID numbers last seen in November, offering a promising decline. But the seven-day average of cases, which is currently at 1,701, remains higher than every case average in the first seven months of the pandemic.
The total caseload is at 577,174 but the percentage of people testing positive is at 7.1%, which is down from the record high of 20.2% in April but up from the low of 3.7% in March.
COVID hospitalizations also continue to drop. On Monday, 1,321 people were in the hospital, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. This is a 160-patient decline from Friday's numbers.
Vaccine updates
The number of people fully vaccinated in Virginia - 686,289 - exceeds the state's total caseload by 109,115. With an average of 42,032 shots being giving per day, Virginia could surpass two million doses administered on Tuesday. About 400,000 were in the past week.
Nearly 1.3 million people have received at least one dose, which is more than 15% of the state's population.
Phase one and two of vaccine eligibility is made up of roughly 4.5 million people - or half of Virginia - but without an occupation breakdown of vaccinations, it's nearly impossible to gauge who from these phases has received a dose.
The state has received 2,426,545 vaccines and administered almost 82%. The national average is 78%.
A total of 431,000 vaccines are on the way to Virginia, which is expected to help ramp up distribution. An estimated 69,000 shots is from the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine The state is currently planning how to distribute following the Food Drug and Administration's authorization for emergency use.
The number is tacked on to the 180,000 Moderna and Pfizer first-dose vaccines - plus 130,000 for second doses - and 52,000 vaccines distributed among eight federal pharmacy partners.
Julian Walker, vice president of communications for VHHA, said Virginia hospitals have the capacity to administer around a quarter of a million doses per week in a Saturday statement.
"Virginia hospitals stand ready to help the state administer them as efficiently as possible," Walker continued.
Richmond-area figures
Richmond has reported 14,849 cases, 680 hospitalizations and 197 deaths. Henrico has reported 21,446 cases, 879 hospitalizations and 499 deaths.
Chesterfield has reported 23,594 cases, 788 hospitalizations and 306 deaths. Hanover has reported 6,663 cases, 252 hospitalizations and 128 deaths.
