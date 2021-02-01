Virginia has sped up its vaccine distribution and pulled ahead of most states. But equity concerns remain high.

Reporting lags, complicated logistics and data entry errors frustrated Virginia officials six weeks in to distributing COVID-19 vaccines aimed at beating back a virus that's killed almost 6,500 state residents. On Monday, Virginia Department of Health data showed a prominent shift that has launched the state past most of the U.S. for supply used: nearly 64% of its available vaccines have been administered.
This translates to 843,230 total shots given and 11 times the number reported a month ago.
More than 143,000 vaccinations were reported since Friday and the state is averaging at least 33,675 doses administered per day. Last Wednesday, numbers of shots given peaked at almost 50,000 - the next goal Gov. Ralph Northam has set for average number of daily vaccinations.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, has said the 50,000-dose average is necessary for Virginia to reach herd immunity and that the infrastructure to handle that capacity is in place. A limitation has been the recent decrease in supply, which is set to change this week with an additional shipment of 18,000 vaccines.
Now, distribution is dependent on locality populations. But as Virginia pulls ahead in speeding up distribution, equity concerns remain high.
While 718,823 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, more than 400,000 vaccinations, or roughly 49%, do not have race and ethnicity recorded even as 50% of cases and hospitalizations are Black or Latino.
Less than 27% of vaccinations are in the 70-and-up age group, which has been identified as one of the most at-risk populations as that population accounts for more than 75% of Virginia's COVID deaths.
Virginia is ramping up its efforts to address the gaps and outreach for its underserved communities, but the disconnect has poured into how residents can sign up for the vaccine when eligible.
Older residents with limited internet access have reported struggling with the technology-heavy process of filling out a form online that's also not as compatible with Internet Explorer as other browsers. The majority of vaccine information from the VDH also comes through email or phone calls.
Without confirmation emails, there's been confusion on whether the interest form is received, leaving many to wait until they receive a call to make an appointment.
In a media briefing Monday, Amy Popovich, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts nurse manager said they're working to change that to mitigate confusion - especially since the VDH has advised against calling since most phone lines are overrun and it's difficult to get through.
"We are looking into systems that could send out automatic receipts and email updates," Popovich said. "We've had to build these registration and communication systems from scratch at the local level."
The demand has overwhelmed local health departments, with Richmond and Henrico alone reporting at least 63,000 people ages 65-and-up filling out forms since launching them in mid-January.
More than 15,200 total doses were given last week by Richmond and Henrico. Saturday's event yielded almost 5,000 vaccinations, the largest clinic yet for the localities. Prior to this, the health districts and regional events were averaging more than 1,000 doses per clinic.
Richmond and Henrico have the capacity to vaccinate at least 25,000 people per week, said Popovich, but the execution is dependent on supply available.
Jackie Lawrence, health equity director for local VDH, said the three main prioritization factors for Richmond and Henrico are: age, then race and ethnicity and finally, who signed up first.
But while these health districts are prioritizing Black and Latino residents who are 75 and older - since these groups are a significant percentage of cases in these localities - the process for who receives a vaccine varies among localities, added Popovich.
That variability means different outcomes depending on where people live, even if the vaccination clinic is at the same place like it was this weekend at Richmond Raceway.
Then there's the difficulties in vaccinating thousands and incurring up to two-and-a-half hour waits among a population with limited mobility access and higher rates of underlying medical conditions.
Popovich said in a media briefing Monday that the health department is continually reorganizing its approach to improve accessibility and mentioned an exit survey was provided to older residents who attended this weekend's vaccination clinic.
The health districts did not provide the racial breakdown of local vaccinations and survey results by time of publication.
By the numbers
On Sunday and Monday, Virginia recorded less than 3,000 new cases each day, the lowest in over a month. However, a disclaimer on the VDH website notes that upgrades in its surveillance system affected the data for the last two days that will result in a decline of additional infections shown on the dashboard.
Numbers have been steadily declining in the past week after a slight uptick on Jan. 25 and the largest single-day increase of nearly 10,000 reported on Jan. 17.
The total caseload on Monday was 507,640.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. On Friday, the state’s hospitals had 2,691 COVID-19 patients. By Monday, that dropped down to 2,446 hospitalizations, a 245-patient decrease.
The total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged in Virginia is more than 40,500.
Deaths from COVID-19 reached 6,474 on Monday. January saw 1,442 deaths reported, the most seen in Virginia in a single month. That's roughly 47 deaths per day and almost two deaths per hour.
Richmond-area figures
Since Friday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have seen an increase of 1,499 cases, 14 hospitalizations and nine deaths.
The area has had a total of 59,045 cases, 2,396 hospitalizations and 819 deaths.
Richmond has had a total of 12,862 cases, 627 hospitalizations and 132 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 21,688 cases, 775 hospitalizations and 242 deaths.
Henrico has had 18,624 cases, 779 hospitalizations and 344 deaths. Hanover has had 5,871 cases, 215 hospitalizations and 101 deaths.
