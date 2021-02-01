Virginia has sped up its vaccine distribution and pulled ahead of most states. But equity concerns remain high.

While 718,823 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, more than 400,000 vaccinations, or roughly 49%, do not have race and ethnicity recorded even as 50% of cases and hospitalizations are Black or Latino.

Less than 27% of vaccinations are in the 70-and-up age group, which has been identified as one of the most at-risk populations as that population accounts for more than 75% of Virginia's COVID deaths.

Virginia is ramping up its efforts to address the gaps and outreach for its underserved communities, but the disconnect has poured into how residents can sign up for the vaccine when eligible.

Older residents with limited internet access have reported struggling with the technology-heavy process of filling out a form online that's also not as compatible with Internet Explorer as other browsers. The majority of vaccine information from the VDH also comes through email or phone calls.

Without confirmation emails, there's been confusion on whether the interest form is received, leaving many to wait until they receive a call to make an appointment.