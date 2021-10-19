Virginia Health Department fixes dashboard to publicly track COVID cases in children

In late July, COVID-19 cases among children began surging in Virginia, rewriting doctors' understanding of how the pandemic affects the youngest members of the population.
It was believed children largely were spared serious disease, and early in the pandemic, children accounted for only 1 in every 50 cases. Now, children make up nearly a quarter of all new cases in Virginia.
In response to the increased vulnerability of children, the Virginia Department of Health has opened a publicly accessible dashboard to track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among children.
The VDH initially released the dashboard Monday, but the number of hospitalizations listed did not match the department's own data or data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. After receiving questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the VDH temporarily closed the dashboard and reopened it Tuesday with adjusted hospitalizations.
A spokesperson for the department said there was a mistake in the code that processes the data, resulting in an undercount of almost 600 hospitalizations.
Despite the amendment, the dashboard's numbers don't completely align with federal data and previously reported statistics. The dashboard lists 946 hospitalizations, but federal data shows there have been more than 1,000 pediatric admissions for COVID. The dashboard also lists 10 deaths, though media reports and health officials have previously placed the figure at 13 juvenile deaths.
The VDH's spokesperson did not respond to questions about the discrepancy. There are reasons why agencies can report contradictory hospitalization data: There are multiple ways to count COVID patients, and some agencies collect data more quickly than others. And the age cutoff in some counts can vary.
According to the dashboard, there have been 128,000 cases. The higher transmissibility of the delta variant, the reopening of schools and the lack of vaccinations for children under 12 have been cited as reasons for the increase in pediatric cases.
More children have been hospitalized recently than at any point in the pandemic. Since July 16, 521 young people ages 0-19 have been hospitalized with the virus, according to state data. (Before the release of its newest dashboard, the VDH tracked age groups in 10-year increments.)
But cases in children and adults have declined since early September. The state peaked at 5,500 pediatric cases at the end of August. By last week, that number had declined to 3,200.
The VDH's dashboard lists cases, case rate and the percentage of all cases by week, age group and geographic region. It does not include ethnic group. The department will update the dashboard each Friday.
Children ages 5-11, roughly the age of elementary school students, aren't eligible for vaccines yet, and that's the age group among kids that has seen the most cases. Kids 0 to 4 also aren't eligible, but they experienced half as many cases as kids 5-11 in late August.
Pediatric cases make up 23% of all cases now, which is slightly more than their share of the overall population. Kids under 18 make up 22% of Virginia's population.
Looking at the state geographically, the Chesterfield Health District has experienced the second-highest case total, following Fairfax, which has a much larger population. There have been 3,116 pediatric cases in the Chesterfield district since July 16, far ahead of Richmond and Henrico County. The Chesterfield district covers Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights.
The health districts in the Fredericksburg area, the peninsula and Virginia Beach also have seen high pediatric case totals.
In the eastern region, there have been 40 hospitalizations and three deaths since late July, the highest in the state among its five regions. The central region, which includes greater Richmond, has experienced 26 hospitalizations.
Though more children have become infected this summer, kids are still less likely to develop serious disease, said Dr. Noelle Bissell, health director for the New River Valley district.
The overall risk "still remains relatively low for otherwise healthy children," she said.
One analysis of cases published in The New York Times suggests unvaccinated children are less likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated senior citizens. In a study of hospitalizations in the Seattle area from mid-January to September, 0.06 children ages 5-11 were hospitalized per 100,000 residents, compared with 0.41 vaccinated individuals ages 65 and up per 100,000 residents.
A panel for the Food and Drug Administration will meet next week to discuss granting emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Bissell said her district will roll out the shots through pharmacies and pediatricians. She doesn't anticipate demand being so great that mass vaccination events will be necessary.
COVID boosters, kids' doses and flu shots will be available at the same locations.
