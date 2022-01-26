Virginia health department will stop contact tracing for every patient as cases become insurmountable

The Virginia Department of Health will stop contact tracing for every COVID-19 patient, acknowledging that it cannot continue in the face of astronomical case counts but embracing the fact that the practice is no longer effective.

Instead, the health department will refocus on monitoring outbreaks and cases in high-risk settings.

The omicron variant has caused case counts to balloon. In Virginia, cases peaked two weeks ago at about 18,000 per day – three times as high as Virginia's peak in Jan. 2021. But at the same time, almost 6 million residents have been vaccinated, and omicron has caused milder infection, lowering the need for contact tracing.

When the pandemic began, health officials made an effort to interview infected residents and locate their close contacts. Since September 2020, health workers have investigated 750,000 cases and notified 400,000 close contacts.

During omicron, however, such investigations became untenable. The VDH interviewed only 7% of infected patients the first week of January, according to its website. Less than two-thirds of those interviewed were called in the first 24 hours. Among the infected, staff contacted 35% of their close contacts.