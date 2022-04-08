Virginia Holocaust Museum honors the children of the Holocaust with new exhibit

The Virginia Holocaust Museum is featuring a new exhibit that honors the lives of 1.5 million Jewish children who lost their lives during the Holocaust. The Children's Memorial is first of its kind in the U.S., according to Sam Asher, the museum’s executive director.

The Children’s Memorial features vintage wooden desks reflected in a mirror into infinity.

As you look into an empty classroom as a list of names echoes from a speaker in the room. The names are of children who died during the Holocaust and their descendants who live in the Richmond-metro area.

At a media preview this week, Roger Loria, 81, was in attendance. He was three or four years old when he and his mother fled to escape Nazi persecution during the Holocaust and said his memory of that time is like sorting through old photographs.

“I have this situation where I see pictures, and I remember pictures. They're not contiguous, but certain places. I still can see this in my mind,” Loria said.

One scene he remembers is playing with rocks outside a home in France as an army vehicle drove up the driveway. Two soldiers with long coats and golden buttons came out with another officer. They walked up to the house and the kitchen. Loria said he stood in front of the house as the sounds of an argument came from the house.

Loria said he remembers his mother Margot went around the building, grabbed him and fled. They were later caught and deported to Rivesaltes in southern France.

Loria said he’s the only survivor from my father's side and more than 60 people from his family were killed during the war, including his father Wolf. Loria and his mother survived the war while staying in a refugee camp in Switzerland.

“I can still see it,” Loria said. “It’s all still vivid.”

Loria is a living reminder of what the Children’s Memorial is meant to represent. Asher said he’s excited Loria and others are able to experience this one-of-a-kind feature in the museum.

The addition — designed by the Richmond-based firm Riggs Ward — had been planned for over a year, but supply chain issues caused a significant delay. Now, Asher said he’s relieved to see the museum's vision in full view.

“When I hear the names being read it puts tears in my eyes, because what we're trying to show our members not only in the Richmond community but statewide and to the many other visitors that come, is the unthinkable,” Asher said. “Killing children, one and a half million of them. I’m a grandfather and I can’t even think about it.”

Asher walked through portions of the new and permanent exhibit examining photos of Jewish children as refugees in displaced-persons camps, plus the new memorial and how it fits into the existing collection.

Asher said the new exhibit is already attracting new guests to the museum. Before the pandemic, the museum would greet nearly 8,000 to 10,000 children annually, according to Asher, but attendance dropped significantly in the early days of the pandemic. Now groups of students and families are starting to come back.

“I'm so happy to lead a tour of students. There's nothing more important for me to do. So the students are coming back,” Asher said. “The new exhibits are drawing people obviously, and our numbers are coming back to the levels that they were.”

Alongside the Children’s Memorial is assorted artwork from Leslie J. Klein called “All That Remains: A Holocaust Exhibit in Fiber.” Klein's latest creation features a use of textures and garments that have been dyed, airbrushed, silk-screened and embellished.

One creation includes a teddy bear which is meant to represent the children who were saved during the Kindertransport — an organized effort by Jewish families fleeing Nazi controlled territory to saved approximately 10,000 children by transporting them to safety.

The exhibition also includes Klein’s latest creation, “Barbed Wire and Pearls: An Ode to the Deportation of French Jews,” which debuts at the museum. It depicts a jacket inspired by fashion designer Coco Chanel, who collaborated with the Nazi occupiers of France.

Klein said she’s thrilled to be a part of the museum's carefully curated collection.

“I am beyond thrilled to be in this facility. Just the idea of walking on the railroad tracks on the floor and to be next to the Children's Memorial — which is such a dramatic — emotional experience,” Klein told the Times-Dispatch. “I am just so honored to have my exhibit here.”

Klein's art exhibit can be viewed at the Virginia Holocaust Museum from April 7 to June 1. The Children's Memorial is a permanent addition to the archive. Visitors who are interested in witnessing the museums new addition can view their guidelines here.