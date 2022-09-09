Virginia Indigent Defense Commission selects new executive leader

The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission has tapped the agency’s deputy director as its new executive chief, following the recent retirement of the commission’s longtime leader.

Maria Jankowski, a former assistant public defender in Richmond and assistant federal public defender for the District of Columbia, was elevated this week from deputy executive director to executive director of the Commission, whose 14 members are designated by state statute. The state agency is responsible for managing the 28 public defender offices across Virginia, which includes three offices in the Richmond-Petersburg region.

Described by the commission as an experienced leader and indigent criminal defense advocate, Jankowski replaces David Johnson, who retired Sept. 1 after leading the agency since 2005.

Jankowski is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law. She was in private practice handling criminal cases in state and federal court before joining the Commission.

She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Among other duties, the Commission manages the certification of public defenders, as well as private attorneys that seek through court appointments to represent indigent defendants in criminal cases. The Commission also provides training to all certified attorneys to improve criminal defense representation to Virginians unable to hire an attorney of their choice.

The Commission this week also announced that Timothy Coyne, chief public defender for the city of Winchester and five surrounding counties, will replace Jankowski as the agency’s deputy executive director.

A graduate of the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond, Coyne first worked as the pro se law clerk for the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, handling civil rights actions and habeas corpus petitions filed by prisoners. He then worked as a litigation attorney for the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., prosecuting civil investment fraud cases.

In 2004, he was appointed as the Public Defender for the Winchester office. He also served on the Winchester City Council from 2000 to 2008.