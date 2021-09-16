Virginia launches vaccine QR codes for employers, businesses requiring proof

"Because the QR code is digitally signed by the Virginia Department of Health, it cannot be altered or forged. Information from QR codes is only available if and when the individual chooses to share it," the VDH said in a statement. "Businesses and employers that choose to verify an individual’s vaccination status can scan QR codes with the free SMART Health Verifier App. Individuals do not need to download an app to use QR codes."

Any vaccinated resident whose inoculation is linked to a working phone number and is in the statewide immunization system will have access to a QR code. Individuals can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to find their record for free and then save their QR code to their photo gallery, print it out or store it in another digital format.

Virginia is the fifth state in the U.S. to use the SMART Health format that the health agency adopted on Thursday. Its standards were developed by more than 800 organizations, including Boston Children's Hospital, Microsoft and the Mayo Clinic.

There is no requirement for any resident to use the codes, and their availability does not invalidate the paper copy with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seal.