Virginia LGBTQ organizations fight back on lawsuits that threaten transgender student protections

McKay said the lawsuit sends misconceptions about the trans community, adding the policies not only let trans students have a safe and welcoming learning environment, but to simply exist.

“It's basically letting trans students have the access to what everybody else has access to, which is equal rights,” McKay said. “It is the right to exist in public schools in all activities that they offer.”

Lamneck said the pushback against the policies are “misinformed” and the guidance when put in place will have positive outcomes for all students.

“The impact is great for the entire student body and that's what we want at the end of the day, to have a thriving student body where everyone can succeed no matter their sexual orientation or their gender,” Lamneck said.

The amicus brief details accounts of discrimination, isolation and physical violence that transgender students and their families have faced in various Virginia public school systems.

One student, who lives in the area of Fairfax and Loudoun counties, identified as “T” in the brief, moved middle schools three times and briefly lived with her aunt in another state after being bullied and not having her new name honored in the yearbook or on substitute rosters, the brief states.