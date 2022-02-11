Virginia NAACP executive director resigns, citing stress caused by position and friction with executive committee

Da’Quan M. Love, the executive director for the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP, has resigned from his position.

He wrote a letter regarding why he's come to this decision to staffers last Wednesday, which was obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

In his letter, Love said he's resigning for his own physical and mental well-being and alleged a toxic environment on the group's executive committee.

“Professionally, I am sad because I earnestly love and enjoy the work I was able to do in this august role,” Love wrote. “While I am professionally sad, I personally am outraged.”

Love, a Henrico County native, became executive director in December 2020. At 28-years-old, he was the youngest person to hold the position in the NAACP’s 85-year-history, according to an article published by the Richmond Free Press.

In his statement, Love celebrated the fact that during his tenure he established the Virginia State Conference Endowment Fund, secured the one of the largest contributions in the history of the Virginia State Conference, upgraded the office technology and facilitated a $2.5 million campaign encouraging Black voter turnout in 2021.

Love also claimed that he had to “push through” alleged harassment and abuse in order to get those things done.

“I have sacrificed my personal health and well-being in the face of verbal abuse, bullying, physical and other forms of harassment, gaslighting and other forms of manipulation by members of the executive committee,” Love wrote.

The stress was so severe, he said, that he was hospitalized multiple times, which he said only exacerbated the pattern of abuse demonstrated by the executive committee.

Love detailed several incidents in which a committee chair demanded keys and financial information from one of Love’s staffers before physically removing them from an office and threatening to call the police, and another instance in which the personal committee conducted a performance review while Love was on medical leave, despite the objections of NAACP President Robert Barnette.

Love also said during his 3-week medical leave, there was no "corporate concern," for his health, except from the Henrico County branch, which sent him a gift basket.

“I have shown the Virginia State Conference who I am and just how hard I will work and sacrifice to move this association forward,” Love said. “But sadly that has not been reciprocated.”

Love wrote that he can't continue to battle through the micro-managing and toxic environment demonstrated throughout his time at the executive director.