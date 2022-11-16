Virginia ranks No. 2 for hospital patient safety

More than half of Virginia’s hospitals received an A grade for patient safety, putting Virginia No. 2 in a national ranking.
In Virginia, 52% of hospitals earned the highest grade, just short of top-ranked New Hampshire, in which 54% of hospitals were given an A for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based nonprofit that released its semiannual grades Wednesday.
Thirty-seven Virginia hospitals received an A, including Richmond Community, Henrico Doctors’, John Randolph, Parham Doctors’, Retreat Doctors’ and VCU Tappahannock.
Twenty-one hospitals received a grade of B, including Memorial Regional, St. Francis, St. Mary’s, Chippenham and Johnston-Willis.
Eleven received a grade of C, but none is in the Richmond area. One hospital in the state, Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, received a D. None received a failing grade. The VCU Medical Center was not analyzed.
“There is no more important part of our job than vigilantly protecting patient safety,” Elizabeth Mikula, a vice president at HCA Healthcare, said in a statement. HCA owns Henrico Doctors’, John Randolph, Parham Doctors’, Retreat Doctors’, Chippenham and Johnston-Willis.
Patient safety has improved nationally during the past 10 years, Leapfrog said, saving roughly 16,000 in the process.
Leapfrog assessed more than 3,000 hospitals in the country for how well they prevent medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. The most commonly awarded grade was a C, given to 36% of hospitals.
Facilities are scored on various metrics, including whether intensive care units are staffed with specially trained staff, whether the facility has an adequate number of nurses, the number of patient falls and injuries, the spread of various infections and the death rate of surgical patients with treatable conditions.
Sean T. Connaughton, CEO of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, said hospitals in Virginia collaborate to improve patient safety.
“These new rankings from the Leapfrog Group are validation of that collaborative work and the positive results it is producing for patients across Virginia,” Connaughton said.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.