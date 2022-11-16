Virginia ranks No. 2 for hospital patient safety

More than half of Virginia’s hospitals received an A grade for patient safety, putting Virginia No. 2 in a national ranking.

In Virginia, 52% of hospitals earned the highest grade, just short of top-ranked New Hampshire, in which 54% of hospitals were given an A for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based nonprofit that released its semiannual grades Wednesday.

Thirty-seven Virginia hospitals received an A, including Richmond Community, Henrico Doctors’, John Randolph, Parham Doctors’, Retreat Doctors’ and VCU Tappahannock.

Twenty-one hospitals received a grade of B, including Memorial Regional, St. Francis, St. Mary’s, Chippenham and Johnston-Willis.

Eleven received a grade of C, but none is in the Richmond area. One hospital in the state, Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, received a D. None received a failing grade. The VCU Medical Center was not analyzed.

“There is no more important part of our job than vigilantly protecting patient safety,” Elizabeth Mikula, a vice president at HCA Healthcare, said in a statement. HCA owns Henrico Doctors’, John Randolph, Parham Doctors’, Retreat Doctors’, Chippenham and Johnston-Willis.

Patient safety has improved nationally during the past 10 years, Leapfrog said, saving roughly 16,000 in the process.

Leapfrog assessed more than 3,000 hospitals in the country for how well they prevent medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. The most commonly awarded grade was a C, given to 36% of hospitals.

Facilities are scored on various metrics, including whether intensive care units are staffed with specially trained staff, whether the facility has an adequate number of nurses, the number of patient falls and injuries, the spread of various infections and the death rate of surgical patients with treatable conditions.

Sean T. Connaughton, CEO of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, said hospitals in Virginia collaborate to improve patient safety.

“These new rankings from the Leapfrog Group are validation of that collaborative work and the positive results it is producing for patients across Virginia,” Connaughton said.