Virginia records almost 6,000 new COVID cases. That never happened in 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reported almost 6,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday. The state never saw a single-day case count that high in all of 2020.
Like the rest of the U.S., Virginia is experiencing another surge three days before Christmas in the aftermath of Thanksgiving travel; the state reported 5,972 new cases Wednesday. A similar scenario last year accelerated a rise in cases this past January that peaked at nearly 10,000 people with COVID in a 24-hour span.
Winter of 2021 was also Virginia's deadliest, doubling the total number of people the virus killed in 2020 within months. Last week, Virginia's COVID death toll surpassed 15,000, and even that is likely an undercount.
Unlike last year, there's omicron — the most recent mutation of the original coronavirus. The variant is already sending early warning signs of what's to come, driving case rates to record-breaking heights in Maine, Ohio and New York.
Within weeks of first being detected in the U.S. and in Virginia on Dec. 9, omicron has become the dominant strain, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating that omicron accounts for about three quarters of the country's cases.
It took months for delta, the variant that previously fueled the summer surge, to become as widespread.
"We may be through COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not through with us," said Dr. Norm Oliver, the state's health commissioner, in a Tuesday statement urging residents to get vaccinated, boosted and mask up ahead of the holidays.
The University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute — which has tracked COVID-19 trends during the pandemic and conducted infectious disease modeling for more than 20 years — predicted in its Friday update the potential for omicron to fuel a surge that exceeds the devastation seen last winter.
This is the worst-case scenario, if Virginia stays on this path while omicron courses through communities. Researchers emphasized how the impact can still be prevented through masking, social distancing and receiving a booster when eligible, which applies to anyone 16 and over who is six months post-second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
If 70% of the eligible individuals got boosted, the most optimistic possibility, the model estimates that "in the long-run, increased booster coverage could prevent thousands of cases."
As of Wednesday, 67% of the state is fully vaccinated. Of those, about a third have received a booster or third dose, according to VDH.
Among the greatest uncertainties surrounding the most recent mutation of the virus is the risk of severe illness. Even "mild" cases do not guarantee an individual won't have after-effects commonly referred to as "long COVID."
But being vaccinated and boosted, in addition to masking and social distancing, is among the greatest tools to be better protected against hospitalization and death. Testing, which helps identify how aggressively the virus is spreading, is another significant measure. But at-home test kits are expensive or sold out at most Richmond-area libraries, clinics and pharmacies. Meanwhile, appointments at major pharmacies are booked nearly a week out.
This has shown a major vulnerability in detecting how pervasive COVID has become throughout Virginia.
