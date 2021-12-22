Virginia records almost 6,000 new COVID cases. That never happened in 2020.

Within weeks of first being detected in the U.S. and in Virginia on Dec. 9, omicron has become the dominant strain, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating that omicron accounts for about three quarters of the country's cases.

It took months for delta, the variant that previously fueled the summer surge, to become as widespread.

"We may be through COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not through with us," said Dr. Norm Oliver, the state's health commissioner, in a Tuesday statement urging residents to get vaccinated, boosted and mask up ahead of the holidays.

The University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute — which has tracked COVID-19 trends during the pandemic and conducted infectious disease modeling for more than 20 years — predicted in its Friday update the potential for omicron to fuel a surge that exceeds the devastation seen last winter.