Virginia reports first case of another COVID variant; Northam says 'now is not the time to relax'

Virginia has become the third state in the U.S. to report a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 first identified in South Africa. Like other COVID-19 mutations that originated in the United Kingdom and Brazil, the variant has sparked fears among health officials of unmitigated spread.
Within weeks, these aggressive mutations have been found in more than 32 countries. Only 8% of people in the U.S. and 9.5% of people in Virginia are vaccinated with at least one dose, according to federal and state data. While ongoing research indicates existing doses remain effective, most report lower rates of performance against the South African variant.
Moderna, one of the country's leading vaccine manufacturers, is testing whether adding an additional dose to the current two-shot regimen could boost immunity.
The announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam in a Friday media briefing comes days after the Virginia Department of Health reported the fourth case of the U.K. variant. All four were identified in northern Virginia.
Northam didn't state where the other variant was documented, but said LabCorp identified the case on Thursday. Lab divisions across the state are using genetic sequencing, which provides a blueprint of the virus, to track mutations and how they're evolving in Virginia.
"These variants make it even more urgent to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as equitably as possible," Northam said. "Now is not the time to relax. It's the time to get even more serious about hand washing."
With the current pace of production and distribution, residents outside of the first two phases could be waiting more than six months. The current disparities on who's receiving the vaccines, with Black and Latino populations severely underrepresented, indicate some of the communities worst-hit by the coronavirus could face new waves of transmission.
Northam issued guidelines last week that would distribute 50% of vaccines to people ages 65 and up, with priorities on those with high-risk medical conditions, in hopes of closing part of these gaps.
The recent driving down of infections, hospitalizations and the percentage of people testing positive in Virginia are some encouraging signs, Northam added. The state expects to officially surpass a million doses administered over the weekend.
Making that possible is an average of 38,384 doses administered each day. On Jan. 30, more than 50,000 shots were given.
Though Friday marked the first time in a week that COVID cases haven't declined and the first time since last Thursday that Virginia surpasses 5,000 infections recorded in a single day.
Since Feb. 1, Virginia has reported 258 deaths. That's an average of roughly 52 per day and more than two an hour. If this rate continues, February could surpass January, which saw 1,442 deaths, as the deadliest month of the pandemic.
In a weekly update released on Friday, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute said prevention and mitigation strategies could contain the variants.
"However, if coupled with reduced prevention effort, [variants] could lead to high transmission and extend the worst impacts of the pandemic," the report said.
By the numbers
Virginia's total caseload is at 521,467 and the positivity rate has dropped to 10.8%.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by more than 80 patients on Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. The state’s hospitals had 2,363 COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 figures for the Richmond area
Since Thursday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have seen an increase of 720 cases, 13 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
The area has had a total of 60,955 cases, 2,437 hospitalizations and 847 deaths.
Richmond has had 13,252 cases, 641 hospitalizations and 140 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 22,444 cases, 790 hospitalizations and 252 deaths.
Henrico has had 19,210 cases, 788 hospitalizations and 352 deaths. Hanover has had 6,049 cases, 218 hospitalizations and 103 deaths.
