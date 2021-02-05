Virginia reports first case of another COVID variant; Northam says 'now is not the time to relax'

Virginia has become the third state in the U.S. to report a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 first identified in South Africa. Like other COVID-19 mutations that originated in the United Kingdom and Brazil, the variant has sparked fears among health officials of unmitigated spread.

Within weeks, these aggressive mutations have been found in more than 32 countries. Only 8% of people in the U.S. and 9.5% of people in Virginia are vaccinated with at least one dose, according to federal and state data. While ongoing research indicates existing doses remain effective, most report lower rates of performance against the South African variant.

Moderna, one of the country's leading vaccine manufacturers, is testing whether adding an additional dose to the current two-shot regimen could boost immunity.

The announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam in a Friday media briefing comes days after the Virginia Department of Health reported the fourth case of the U.K. variant. All four were identified in northern Virginia.

Northam didn't state where the other variant was documented, but said LabCorp identified the case on Thursday. Lab divisions across the state are using genetic sequencing, which provides a blueprint of the virus, to track mutations and how they're evolving in Virginia.