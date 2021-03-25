Virginia reports first cases of California variants, four total 'variants of concern' currently circulate the state

Four coronavirus variants known to be more contagious are circulating across Virginia. Two of them were discovered on Thursday and mark the first cases of highly transmissible California variants identified in the state.

In total, there are at least 176 COVID-19 testing samples found to have virus mutations between December and February, the Virginia Department of Health said in a statement.

Twenty-three are from the two variants that emerged in California last summer, 26 from the strain that originated in South Africa and 127 from the U.K. one.

With VDH and Virginia's Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services continuing to use genetic sequencing to track emerging mutations, more are expected to pop up.

The numbers could prove more grave if Virginians relax their behaviors and cases spike once again, said Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, in a Thursday media briefing.

While the state has dropped from the January high of nearly 10,000 cases reported in a single day, Virginia has yet to drop below the seven-day case averages last seen in November.