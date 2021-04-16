Virginia reports first cases of COVID variant initially found in Brazil, mutation could be more resistant to vaccines

On Friday, VDH said neither of the two Virginia residents traveled internationally. One from the northwest region had traveled within the U.S. during the exposure period but the second, from the eastern part of the state, hadn’t traveled at all. Of the 674 variants currently being tracked in Virginia, nearly 80% are identified as the strain that originated in the United Kingdom followed by the one first found in South Africa.

“It is very likely that these variants are more common in our communities than the number of reported cases suggests,” said Logan Anderson, a VDH spokesperson. “This is because not all COVID-19 positive samples are tested to see what variant type they are.”

More than 6.7 million diagnostic tests have been given since the start of the pandemic. Virginia is averaging roughly 18,000 tests per day over a seven-day period, or about 126,000 per week.

In early April, Virginia’s state lab, which has been ahead of states in its capacity to analyze testing samples, was averaging about 100 to 150 each week. This is partially because whole-genome sequencing, or how testing labs find traces of the variant in samples, is expensive and time-extensive.

The lab expects to increase its capacity to 400 with a long-term goal of sequencing about 1% of all positive COVID tests in a seven-day period. Calculating from this week’s averages, that would be roughly 7,686 samples.