Virginia reports lowest number of new COVID cases and hospitalizations in over a year

Virginia's coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations haven't been this low for over a year.
On Monday, the state reported a single-day increase of 336 infections, marking the second day in a row where fewer than 500 cases were added to Virginia's total.
The last time these figures dipped below 330 was April 15.
Nationally, the number of weekly cases fell to the lowest number recorded since September.
After reaching an all-time high of 3,209 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the state's hospitalization numbers continue to drop, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Monday's numbers show 751 COVID patients currently hospitalized. The last day where fewer hospitalizations were reported was March 24 of last year.
The number of people in need of a ventilator, which is reserved for the sickest patients, continues to fluctuate. On Monday, at least 1 in 7 - 113 - were on a ventilator, which is lower than last May and the summer and winter peaks but similar to this past fall.
More than a quarter are in an intensive care unit.
As Virginia surpassed 3 million residents fully vaccinated, the number of people testing positive reached the second-lowest percentage of the pandemic. The first was 3.7% on March 16, 2020 - nine days after the Virginia's first identified case and two days after the first virus death.
"The data is giving us a very clear message," Gov. Ralph Northam wrote in a tweet on Monday. "The vaccines are working."
Case counts have fallen by 34% in a two-week span, with some of the greatest drops reported in localities with the highest vaccination rates.
Goochland is one of six counties in the state with more than 55% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose. A New York Times tracker monitoring national COVID-19 trends showed an 87% decline in cases.
Hanover County, 1 of 10 localities that has 50% to 55% of their residents receiving at least one shot, reported a nearly 70% dip in infections.
But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still list Virginia as having a "substantial" level of community transmission and places like Henry and King and Queen County are seeing more than 300% increase in cases.
Henry has vaccinated about 36% of its population with at least one dose. King and Queen has vaccinated about 41%.
A weekly Friday update from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which tracks the virus' progression statewide, noted that "vaccination rates are the driving factor behind the wide regional variation."
UVA researchers said vaccine acceptance rates currently varies between 41% in the Eastern part of the state and 87% in Northern Virginia. This makes the Northern region more capable of weathering worst-case scenarios such as surges if residents relax behaviors and the number of cases linked to highly transmissible variants increases.
On Friday, the latest available update from the Virginia Department of Health, the state had recorded 1,358 infections, 79 hospitalizations and 8 deaths linked to variants.
A projected peak could occur on Aug. 1, according to Friday's report, but the date continues to move further into next fall as vaccinations continue.
Richmond and its surrounding health districts are expected to also stave off another surge due to higher vaccination rates. The Richmond area and Northern Virginia were the last to see demand wane in April.
Virginians wanting to receive a dose but who have yet to get one can call 877-VAX-IN-VA to schedule an appointment; text GETVAX to 438829 or VACUNA to 822862 to find vaccines near you; or visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.
