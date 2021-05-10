Virginia reports lowest number of new COVID cases and hospitalizations in over a year

As Virginia surpassed 3 million residents fully vaccinated, the number of people testing positive reached the second-lowest percentage of the pandemic. The first was 3.7% on March 16, 2020 - nine days after the Virginia's first identified case and two days after the first virus death.

"The data is giving us a very clear message," Gov. Ralph Northam wrote in a tweet on Monday. "The vaccines are working."

Case counts have fallen by 34% in a two-week span, with some of the greatest drops reported in localities with the highest vaccination rates.

Goochland is one of six counties in the state with more than 55% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose. A New York Times tracker monitoring national COVID-19 trends showed an 87% decline in cases.

Hanover County, 1 of 10 localities that has 50% to 55% of their residents receiving at least one shot, reported a nearly 70% dip in infections.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still list Virginia as having a "substantial" level of community transmission and places like Henry and King and Queen County are seeing more than 300% increase in cases.