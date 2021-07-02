Virginia saw increase in fatal crashes in 2020; historic traffic volume expected for holiday weekend

Over Memorial Day weekend this year, 14 people — two of whom were riding motorcycles and eight of whom were not wearing seat belts — were killed in accidents in Virginia compared to eight in 2020.

Memorial Day marks the beginning of what the AAA calls the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, the time of year that sees the highest number of traffic crashes — particularly for teen drivers, according to the association.

During this timeframe from 2010-2019, there were more than 7,000 deaths from crashes involving teen driving; more than seven people a day, AAA reported.

“Folks are out going to the beach, a lot of people are traveling,” Saunders said. “We just always see an increase during this time of year. But all year long those same basic behaviors when you’re behind the wheel are so important.”

In Virginia, there were 847 crash deaths overall last year, which was 20 more than the year before. Additionally, the number of people who died because they weren’t wearing a seat belt increased to 343 in 2020 from 304 in 2019. Saunders said this trend in speed issues and crash fatalities was seen nationally.