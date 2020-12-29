Virginia sees COVID-19 testing numbers drop in days after Christmas, a vital piece to determining spread

The VDH is hosting large drive-thru testing events to aid in these efforts, with one on Tuesday at the Diamond in Richmond estimated to bring in 400 people.

“Historically, we’ve seen an increase in demand for COVID testing after a holiday,” said Lanier Olsson, VDH community testing manager, in a statement. “Folks think back on their time with families and start to wonder if it was the safest option. People want to know their status and we encourage that.”

Meanwhile, the state's testing capacity continues to expand, said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver in a press briefing earlier this month.

"We have plenty of test supplies. We know that the National Guard will be with us through March of next year. We will continue to mobilize teams with the guard to do testing," said Oliver, adding that local health departments and commercial labs are a vital part to the mitigation measures.

"The problem with the test positivity is not that we aren't doing enough testing, it's that the disease is spreading quite widely and the number of cases are quite high."

As of Tuesday, the state has administered nearly 4.2 million total COVID-19 tests and Virginia's percentage of test results coming back positive is 12.2%. Last week, it was 12.3%.