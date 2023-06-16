Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Goochland County Friday morning.
Police say that Troy Love, of Chesterfield County, was exiting from northbound Route 288 onto West Broad Street, just west of the Short Pump area, when his 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle left the road and struck a guardrail shortly before 6:15 a.m. Friday.
Love, 33, who police say was wearing a half-helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and died of his injuries at the scene.
