Virginia State Police report 52 accidents in Richmond region; VDOT advises stay off roads

The Virginia Department of Transportation and police are strongly encouraging residents to avoid nonessential travel Friday. If travel cannot be avoided, drivers should expect reduced visibility and potentially hazardous conditions until precipitation ends.

Sgt. Dylan Davenport, with the Virginia State Police, said that as of 5:45 a.m. there were 52 reported accidents in the Richmond Division which stretches from Caroline County south to Prince George County and Richmond County west to Goochland and Louisa counties. There had been no reports of fatalities.

She suggested not driving if it is not necessary. "It's best to alter you plans if you can and if you have to go out increase your following distance. Bridges may be icy, intersections can be icy. The roads are not their best right now," said Davenport.

VDOT crews treated roadways Thursday evening with salt and sand. In areas where snow has accumulated above two inches, plowing operations are continuing Friday morning. Road conditions range from clear in the southernmost counties to moderate in the north. With heavy snowfall and falling temperatures, road conditions can deteriorate rapidly.