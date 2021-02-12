 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia State Police report 52 accidents in Richmond region; VDOT advises stay off roads
0 comments
breaking

Virginia State Police report 52 accidents in Richmond region; VDOT advises stay off roads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Henrico County

Barksdale Road in the Varina area of Henrico County on Friday morning, Feb. 12, 2021.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Virginia Department of Transportation and police are strongly encouraging residents to avoid nonessential travel Friday. If travel cannot be avoided, drivers should expect reduced visibility and potentially hazardous conditions until precipitation ends.

Sgt. Dylan Davenport, with the Virginia State Police, said that as of 5:45 a.m. there were 52 reported accidents in the Richmond Division which stretches from Caroline County south to Prince George County and Richmond County west to Goochland and Louisa counties. There had been no reports of fatalities.

She suggested not driving if it is not necessary. "It's best to alter you plans if you can and if you have to go out increase your following distance. Bridges may be icy, intersections can be icy. The roads are not their best right now," said Davenport.

VDOT crews treated roadways Thursday evening with salt and sand. In areas where snow has accumulated above two inches, plowing operations are continuing Friday morning. Road conditions range from clear in the southernmost counties to moderate in the north. With heavy snowfall and falling temperatures, road conditions can deteriorate rapidly.

Crews will continue working in 12-hour shifts until all roads are safe and passable. Interstate routes will be addressed first, followed by primary routes - numbered 1-599 - and major secondary routes - numbered 600. Crews will then work on neighborhood streets.

All cities and towns in the Richmond District provide their own snow clearance, and Henrico County maintains its own secondary route system, said VDOT.

Additional Safety Service Patrol vehicles as well as towing contractors continue to be on the interstates to assist with traffic incidents. Tree crews also remain on standby to remove debris from travel lanes or potential fallen trees due to ice.

PHOTOS: Wintry weather hits the Richmond area

1 of 7

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio discovers 4,000 unreported COVID deaths

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News