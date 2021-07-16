Virginia State University and Virginia Union University to use CARES Act funds to forgive student balances

Virginia State University announced Friday it will clear students' unpaid tuition and fee balances who were enrolled during the COVID-19 impact period with CARES Act funds.

Students taking classes during spring, summer, fall and winter 2020 and spring 2021 are eligible to have their outstanding balances paid off.

The University will clear the balances after federal, state and private awards are applied.

“We care about our students and their academic success and want to provide them the privilege of moving forward with a zero balance,” said Donald Palm, provost and Senior vice president of academic and student affairs , in a press release. “We believe that relieving them from these balances will provide much-needed relief that will allow our scholars to focus more intently on their academics and degree completion.”

The payoff will apply only to VSU balances, not loans from outside entities, for tuition since March 13, 2020.

VSU joins other universities in Virginia that have announced balance forgiveness with the help of the CARES Act.

Virginia Union University announced June 8 it was awarding more than $6.35 million to eliminate debt for 1,344 students — 1,192 undergraduates and 152 graduate students.