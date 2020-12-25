Virginia surpasses 4,000 cases for third day in a row, more than 11,500 vaccine doses administered since Thursday

The percentage of positive results from testing is 11.5%. When the state was entering Phase 1 of reopening on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.

Outbreaks in medical facilities

There are two new outbreaks in progress at VCU Medical Center, reported a VDH weekly dashboard that lists outbreaks within medical care facilities, state agencies, summer camps and K-12 grade schools.

VCU Health's flagship hospital in Richmond now has a total of 7 outbreaks in progress with three additional outbreaks pending closure. All of them are from December, with the first being the week after Thanksgiving.

VCU Medical Center has the highest number of outbreaks in progress among medical facilities in Virginia, with at least 48 cases associated with the outbreaks. Some numbers are omitted from the data when it’s less than five infections.

The most recent, according to the dashboard, was on last Friday, with nine cases. To be considered closed, 28 days must pass without a new case or possible symptoms.

The other hospitals in the area with new outbreaks in progress are both in Henrico: Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital. Both have fewer than five cases.