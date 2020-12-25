Virginia surpasses 4,000 cases for third day in a row, more than 11,500 vaccine doses administered since Thursday

Virginia reported 4,078 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day, marking the third day in a row that the state surpassed 4,000 additional cases.
The day before broke a record high in cases with 4,782 new infections reported, according to Virginia Department of Health data. On Wednesday, it was 4,562 infections.
Since Dec. 18, the state has recorded nearly 32,000 cases - the highest of any week in the nine-month pandemic.
Virginia is now averaging more than 4,000 cases per day for the first time, once again exceeding the previous record reported the day before. Last week, the average number of cases per day was 3,564.
The VDH's vaccine data dashboard reported Friday that more than 11,500 vaccine doses were administered in a single day, meaning nearly 1 in 4 of all vaccinations in the state occurred in the previous day.
This is also the largest daily increase in vaccinations since the dashboard launched Wednesday.
Only about 42,043 total doses of the more than 227,000 vaccines distributed across the state have been administered. The first round of vaccinations prioritize front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.
In Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, 4,132 people have received their first vaccine dose. Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said earlier this month that the region has about 60,000 people who qualify for the first round of vaccinations.
While hospitals statewide continue reeling from the post-Thanksgiving surge and are already reporting strains on their resources in addition to the physical and mental exhaustion among health care workers — the number of people currently in hospitals has decreased from Thursday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed a total of 2,478 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending. This is a slight drop from the 2,577 people in hospitals Thursday. Of those, 518 are in the ICU and 291 are on a ventilator. Almost 30,000 COVID-19 patients total have been hospitalized and discharged.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 17,450 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, an increase of 61 hospitalizations since Thursday’s report. The website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
The percentage of positive results from testing is 11.5%. When the state was entering Phase 1 of reopening on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
Outbreaks in medical facilities
There are two new outbreaks in progress at VCU Medical Center, reported a VDH weekly dashboard that lists outbreaks within medical care facilities, state agencies, summer camps and K-12 grade schools.
VCU Health's flagship hospital in Richmond now has a total of 7 outbreaks in progress with three additional outbreaks pending closure. All of them are from December, with the first being the week after Thanksgiving.
VCU Medical Center has the highest number of outbreaks in progress among medical facilities in Virginia, with at least 48 cases associated with the outbreaks. Some numbers are omitted from the data when it’s less than five infections.
The most recent, according to the dashboard, was on last Friday, with nine cases. To be considered closed, 28 days must pass without a new case or possible symptoms.
The other hospitals in the area with new outbreaks in progress are both in Henrico: Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital. Both have fewer than five cases.
By the numbers
Of the 327,993 total cases reported Friday, 278,048 have been classified as confirmed and 49,945 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The state has had 4,820 deaths, an increase of 29 deaths since Thursday. The CDC’s forecasting model estimates that Virginia’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 by year’s end.
On Friday, 43,042 cases were associated with the state’s 1,887 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have had a total of 37,394 cases, 2,061 hospitalizations and 644 deaths. Richmond has had 8,718 cases, 547 hospitalizations, 91 deaths and 126 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 13,597 cases, 664 hospitalizations, 198 deaths and 88 outbreaks.
Henrico has had 11,556 cases, 668 hospitalizations, 286 deaths and 114 outbreaks. Hanover has had 3,523 cases, 182 hospitalizations and 69 deaths.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (804) 205-3501.
