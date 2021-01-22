Virginia surpasses 6,000 total COVID deaths less than three weeks after hitting 5,000

The total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged is nearly 36,600.

Also on the decline is the percentage of people testing positive for the virus. On Friday, the positivity rate was 13%. A week ago, it was above 14%.

This is still higher than the positivity rate before Thanksgiving, which was below 10%. In October, the state was averaging less than 5%.

Vaccine updates

PartnerMD, a Richmond primary care provider, told its patients Friday that the VDH has informed all community providers that no vaccine shipments will arrive next week and for the next six to eight weeks, supply will be "extremely limited."

"Obviously, we are disappointed. We spent the last several months planning and preparing for this opportunity," said Dr. Jim Mumper, chief medical officer at PartnerMd. "We know many of you are looking forward to receiving the vaccine. And our team was ready to provide them to you. Unfortunately, this remains out of our control until the national supply chain issues are rectified."