Virginia surpasses 6,000 total COVID deaths less than three weeks after hitting 5,000

Three weeks after surpassing 5,000 total COVID deaths, Virginia has reached its next grim milestone: More than 6,000 people dead because of the virus. And as cases continue to surge across the state, health care providers are warning patients that supplies of the vaccine won't be able to keep up with demand for months.
Since Jan. 1, the state has reported 970 deaths but due to the certification process, this number lags behind by nearly a month, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Nearly half of Virginia's deaths are people in the 80-plus age group. More than a quarter are 70 to 79 years old.
Updated Friday, a VDH dashboard tracking outbreaks shows more than 6,300 COVID-19 cases among the state's long-term care facilities. The ongoing surge in cases among those most at risk means the 226,000 doses allotted to them will be delayed, since CVS and Walgreens are unable to enter facilities experiencing active outbreaks, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine distribution coordinator, in a media briefing Thursday.
Final numbers for 2020 won’t be available for months, but Virginia’s death toll is well ahead of fatalities from accidents (3,936), strokes (3,778), chronic lower respiratory diseases (3,465), and the flu or pneumonia (1,283) reported to the CDC in 2018, the latest dataset available.
Fewer than 1,300 Virginians have died from the flu or pneumonia in a calendar year since 2016. The state reported more than 1,300 deaths from COVID-19 by May 28, about two months after the first such fatality in the state.
Virginia is seeing steady drops in new cases reported since earlier this week, which saw two records in single-day increases: 9,914 on Sunday and 7,245 on Monday.
On Friday, the state reported 4,147 additional infections, 134 more than Thursday. Total caseload is at 463,751.
More than 5,000 people who tested positive reported symptoms starting three days after New Year's Day.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 2,972 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. This is about a 39-patient decrease from Wednesday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged is nearly 36,600.
Also on the decline is the percentage of people testing positive for the virus. On Friday, the positivity rate was 13%. A week ago, it was above 14%.
This is still higher than the positivity rate before Thanksgiving, which was below 10%. In October, the state was averaging less than 5%.
Vaccine updates
PartnerMD, a Richmond primary care provider, told its patients Friday that the VDH has informed all community providers that no vaccine shipments will arrive next week and for the next six to eight weeks, supply will be "extremely limited."
"Obviously, we are disappointed. We spent the last several months planning and preparing for this opportunity," said Dr. Jim Mumper, chief medical officer at PartnerMd. "We know many of you are looking forward to receiving the vaccine. And our team was ready to provide them to you. Unfortunately, this remains out of our control until the national supply chain issues are rectified."
Mumper added until PartnerMD can receive doses, to check local health district and county websites for "pre-registration forms." Its resource page links to where individuals can access vaccines in specific counties across the state. Mumper said to also look out for mass vaccination clinics in the area if residents are eligible for the first two phases, which include health care personnel, long-term care residents, police, homeless shelters and correctional facilities and public schools staff.
On a call with reporters Friday, Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine distribution coordinator, said local health departments have been overrun with requests for doses that aren't available. With a historical underfunding of public health, there aren't enough people to respond as quickly as calls are coming in.
"We need to manage and temper expectations because with just several hundred doses or a couple thousand doses coming to each community, there are not going to be that many vaccine slots for people to be vaccinated," Avula said. "Without a significant change in the supply of vaccine, we're looking at two to three months to work through this population who wants to be vaccinated."
Avula said despite the lack of supply, the state is continuing its plans to launch six permanent vaccination sites where National Guard will be deployed in February.
"I don't have any concerns about us being able to get to 50,000 vaccinations a day," he said, noting the number of doses needed to reach herd immunity. "Except that we don't have the vaccines."
On Friday, Virginia surpassed one million doses distributed. Of those, about 42% have been administered, which falls behind the national average of almost 49%.
State officials have attributed this gap to a lag in reporting due to different systems interacting with one another. Virginia expects to present a more accurate number within the next two weeks.
About 90,000 have yet to be input into the system, which would nudge the state's ranking up to 29th in the country.
While the VDH dashboard shows hospitals have given out 208,361 doses, the VHHA reports the number was 234,389 on Wednesday. Hospitals and local health departments have administered 74% of available doses.
The data gap also means numbers on the site fluctuate and the average doses administered over a seven-day period is an undercount. Currently, it's at 19,405 shots given per day. On Jan. 14, Virginia recorded nearly 29,000.
Gov. Ralph Northam's goal is reaching 25,000 per day, but that depends on supply.
To find out which phase residents are in, VDH has a questionnaire on its site.
Richmond-area figures
Since Thursday, Richmond and the surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover have seen an increase of 408 cases, 15 hospitalizations and 7 deaths.
The area has had a total of 53,472 cases, 2,327 hospitalizations and 773 deaths
Richmond has had a total of 11,778 cases, 617 hospitalizations and 119 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 19,516 cases, 745 hospitalizations and 232 deaths.
Henrico has had 16,846 cases, 753 hospitalizations and 329 deaths. Hanover County has had 5,332 cases, 212 hospitalizations and 93 deaths.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo