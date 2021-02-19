Virginia to shift vaccine distribution toward Black, Latino residents ages 65 and up in next few weeks

The Virginia Department of Health is finalizing details that would adjust how the state distributes its vaccines, giving more weight to localities with higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among Black and Latino residents ages 65 and up.

The announcement comes as the average number of new COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period in Virginia has trended downward for more than a week straight. This is a first since mid-June, when the state case average was less than 900.

Shifting away from the current population-based model would likely not go into effect for a few weeks, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, in a media briefing Friday.

The plan is among the latest steps taken by Virginia to bake equity into its vaccination policies on the state level.

In recent weeks, about 50% of the state's supply has been allocated for populations 65-and-up and roughly 10,000 doses channeled specifically toward trusted clinics in neighborhoods with older Black residents.