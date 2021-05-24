Virginia Union University makes 20-year pledge to Gilpin Court community

Through a new partnership with Virginia Union University, residents of Richmond’s oldest and largest public housing community will have access to more support and opportunities.

Leaders from the historically Black university in North Side pledged on Monday to work with the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the city over the next two decades. Officials called the commitment a historic arrangement to bolster a historically marginalized community.

“We must break outside the walls of our campus and make whatever we have available to the people in our community who need it most,” said W. Franklyn Richardson, chairman of the VUU Board of Trustees at a news conference announcing the partnership. “We are committed to this community because this community is us.”

In its first phase, the partnership will target science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs to middle school students living in the neighborhood, as well as mentoring through VUU’s Community Mentoring Initiative, according to a city news release.

RRHA will help residents enroll in the programs, and connect them with workforce and leadership training opportunities through VUU and elsewhere. It will also provide meeting and training space and equipment necessary for the programs, the release stated.