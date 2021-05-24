Virginia Union University makes 20-year pledge to Gilpin Court community

Through a new partnership with Virginia Union University, residents of Richmond’s oldest and largest public housing community will have access to more support and opportunities.
Leaders from the historically Black university in North Side pledged on Monday to work with the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the city over the next two decades. Officials called the commitment a historic arrangement to bolster a historically marginalized community.
“We must break outside the walls of our campus and make whatever we have available to the people in our community who need it most,” said W. Franklyn Richardson, chairman of the VUU Board of Trustees at a news conference announcing the partnership. “We are committed to this community because this community is us.”
In its first phase, the partnership will target science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs to middle school students living in the neighborhood, as well as mentoring through VUU’s Community Mentoring Initiative, according to a city news release.
RRHA will help residents enroll in the programs, and connect them with workforce and leadership training opportunities through VUU and elsewhere. It will also provide meeting and training space and equipment necessary for the programs, the release stated.
The city pledged $100,000 to support the partnership in the way of workforce training and employment through its Office of Community Wealth Building, according to the release.
Stacey Daniels-Fayson, the housing authority’s interim CEO, said the partnership showed the university’s commitment to being “their brother’s keeper.”
“RRHA will work very closely with our VUU partners to try to ensure that no family that takes part in this program falls through the cracks,” Daniels-Fayson said.
The announcement comes as RRHA is preparing to apply for federal funding to chart an overhaul of the 781-unit public housing complex that dates to World War II. The housing authority has indicated it will seek a CHOICE Neighborhoods Planning Grant to jump-start redevelopment of a new mixed-income community where Gilpin stands.
One of the criteria the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development considers is government and institutional support for a potential project. HUD dinged RRHA’s last bid for the funds, back in 2019, for not demonstrating either. Its application is due in mid-July. If chosen, it could infuse the housing authority’s planning process with $450,000.
Charlene Pitchford, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1998 and now serves on the RRHA board of commissioners, said the VUU partnership would bring “hope and trust” to those living in the community. That’s reason to celebrate, she said.
Said Pitchford, “We still have a long ways to go.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson