Virginia uses Google Translate for COVID vaccine information. Here's how that magnifies language barriers, misinformation

At the time, State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said "We're working on it," but months later, the state was struggling to ramp up the hiring of Spanish-speaking contact tracers as Latinos accounted for nearly half of Virginia's total cases.

Nearly 1.4 million people in the state speak a language other than English at home. Of that, more than half speak Spanish, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

While the VDH is considered to be one of the most reliable sources in the state for COVID-19 information, the push to address deeply rooted systemic issues cannot solely fall on a state health department, said Karen Legato, executive director of Health Brigade, whose patient population is nearly 60% Latino.

But she said she was surprised at the state's oversight on an error that should've been easy to catch.

Legato has witnessed VDH's continuous outreach to organizations already trusted by immigrant populations, hosting almost weekly meetings with them on how they can address the needs of Latino communities and strategizing testing efforts in hard-hit neighborhoods.

"Is it enough? No, it's not enough, because we need more," Legato said. "I mean, that's just the reality. We need more organizations involved in this. We need more people caring about this."