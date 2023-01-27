Virginia War Memorial opens new exhibit focused on Vietnam veterans a half-century after the war

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The 50th anniversary of the 1973 signing of the Paris Peace Accords, the beginning of the end of America’s involvement in the Vietnam War, struck Virginia War Memorial director Clay Mountcastle as a good time for an exhibit at the memorial, looking at the lives of Virginia’s often overlooked Vietnam veterans.

So, last spring, the war memorial put out a notice around the state, inviting veterans to send in personal photographs taken during their war-time service in Southeast Asia. Mountcastle wondered if he would get enough photos for an exhibit featuring 50 veterans.

The response was overwhelming.

The war memorial received more than 1,000 photographs – as well as handwritten letters and at least one small piece of a plane’s instrument panel pierced by a bullet that one veteran had kept through the years – from hundreds of veterans representing the various branches of the military and pretty much all corners of Virginia. Memorial staff whittled the number to 50, then held interviews and photo and video sessions around the state – partnering with photographer and Navy veteran Laura Hatcher and videographer and Army veteran Pamela Vines – to gather material for the exhibit.

“50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veterans Experience” opens Saturday at the war memorial and will continue for at least the next six months. There is no admission charge.

“I’ve always had this feeling that Vietnam veterans for most of their lives have kind of lived in the shadow of ‘The Greatest Generation,’ and Vietnam vets would be the first tell you the World War II guys were the greatest generation,” said Mountcastle, who is the son of a Vietnam vet, Jack Mountcastle, who served two tours. “Just how Vietnam veterans have existed for the past few decades has always interested me, so we decided to do an exhibit that highlighted Vietnam veterans and tried to key in on their experience of living as a Vietnam veteran for half a century.”

Mountcastle said the collection of veteran profiles gathered for the exhibit proves what he thought going in: there was no stereotypical experience for Vietnam veterans.

“If people have that image of a typical Vietnam veteran in their head that maybe they saw in a movie or on TV, we hope to show them that’s not the case,” Mountcastle said. “Unique experiences across the board.”

Though Vietnam represented a polarizing period in America’s history and has a complicated legacy, Mountcastle said he didn’t sense bitterness among those interviewed for the exhibit, the edges of emotion perhaps softened by the passing of time.

“What you saw was they’ve made up their mind,” Mountcastle said. “They’re firm in their convictions. Some feel the war was not a worthwhile effort; some even used the word ‘a waste.’ Others feel it was a noble effort that just didn’t end the way anyone hoped it would, and they’re proud they served and did their best.”

He did encounter “a lot of wisdom,” as participants reflected on their military service through the lens of the last half-century of their lives.

“There is one common thread ... and that’s every single one of them really loves this country,” he said. “That was the one common denominator. They’re all big believers in this country.”

Though this began as an effort to create an informative exhibit, it has evolved into a full-blown preservation program for Vietnam veterans and the Vietnam War, Mountcastle said. The war memorial has the components of the exhibit – the interviews, photos, videos – plus the original 1,000-plus images submitted by all of the veterans, plus letters and even memoirs the veterans sent along.

“Our archive has grown exponentially with information about Vietnam just through the process of creating this exhibit,” he said, noting the exhibit marks the beginning of an ongoing effort to gather and preserve more stories and artifacts about the war.

He said the participating veterans seemed to appreciate being the subject of such a pursuit.

“Because here they are, 50 years later, and many of them have felt that that’s never come for them,” he said. “No one’s really asked them their thoughts and [about] their experiences.”

It wasn’t all that long ago, it seems, that Americans put on a push to honor World War II veterans and preserve their stories as their numbers dwindled.

Mountcastle said the nation is reaching that point with aging Vietnam veterans.

“We have to have a sense of urgency about Vietnam now, just like we did a few years back with The Greatest Generation,” he said. “Time has now come for Vietnam veterans.”

Top 5 weekend events: 'Hairspray,' Tom Papa & 200 Years, 200 Stories ‘Hairspray’ Tom Papa ‘200 Years, 200 Stories’ at Library of Virginia ‘Peter Pan’ Artisan Market at Main Line Brewery