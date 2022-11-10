 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia War Memorial to offer livestream program on Veterans Day

Election 2022 update: Bond issues in Henrico and Chesterfield win easily

The Virginia War Memorial will hold a livestream Veterans Day event Friday at 3 p.m. featuring a Virginia Commonwealth University professor and student discussing how they were able to tell the story of a World War II veteran through the creation of a comic book.

The project involving WWII veteran Russell Scott was the subject of a Times-Dispatch story in August.

The livestream event will feature VCU professor Bernard Means, and VCU senior Maggie Colangelo, who used the resources of Virtual Curation Laboratory. The livestream program is free, but registration is required.

To register, visit vawarmemorial.org

Recap: Election Day 2022 coverage from The Times-Dispatch

Photos, videos and more of Tuesday's midterm election and local races. 

Who won and what comes next? Election 2022 recap with Jeff Schapiro
Who won and what comes next? Election 2022 recap with Jeff Schapiro

Chris Coates, executive editor of The Times-Dispatch, and politics columnist Jeff Schapiro discuss the outcome of Tuesday's election. 

5 takeaways from Tuesday's election — and the impact on Virginia
5 takeaways from Tuesday's election — and the impact on Virginia

  THE TIMES-DISPATCH
Tuesday's election brought a list of surprises in Virginia and across the U.S. 

Kiggans wins in 2nd Congressional district
Kiggans wins in 2nd Congressional district

  David Ress
Rep. Elaine Luria was trailing significantly in her bid for re-election in what was slated to be one of the tightest races for Congress and toughest tests for Democrats like her — the Hampton Roads’ suburban 2nd district.

Bond issues in Henrico and Chesterfield win easily
Bond issues in Henrico and Chesterfield win easily

Election 2022 update: Bond issues in Henrico and Chesterfield win easily

Wittman, McEachin, Good all claim easy re-election in Richmond area
Wittman, McEachin, Good all claim easy re-election in Richmond area

Election 2022 update: Wittman, McEachin, Good all claim easy re-election in Richmond area

Overnight update: Democrats expected to take two of three contested House seats
Overnight update: Democrats expected to take two of three contested House seats

Overnight update: Democrats expected to take two of three contested House seats

First-time House hopeful Yesli Vega updates supporters in VA 7th
First-time House hopeful Yesli Vega updates supporters in VA 7th

First-time House hopeful Yesli Vega updates supporters in VA 7th

Wexton wins in 10th, Spanberger declares victory in 7th
Wexton wins in 10th, Spanberger declares victory in 7th

  MichaelMartz Eric Kolenich
FREDERICKSBURG — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, won re-election on Tuesday night and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th clung to a narrow lead, in …

9:30 update: Republicans, Democrats appear headed for split in three key Va. races
9:30 update: Republicans, Democrats appear headed for split in three key Va. races

9:30 update: Republicans, Democrats appear headed for split in three key Va. races

Good tops Throneburg to win second term in 5th District
Good tops Throneburg to win second term in 5th District

  Charlotte Rene Woods
Republican incumbent Rep. Bob Good staved off Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg on Tuesday to win a second term representing Virginia’s 5t…

Good tops Throneburg to win second term in 5th District
Good tops Throneburg to win second term in 5th District

  Charlotte Rene Woods
Republican incumbent Rep. Bob Good staved off Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg on Tuesday to win a second term representing Virginia’s 5t…

Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states

  By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tough…

State commissioner: 'I would say this was a very smooth election'
State commissioner: 'I would say this was a very smooth election'

  THE TIMES-DISPATCH
This is continuing coverage of the midterm elections from The Times-Dispatch newsroom.

PHOTOS: Democratic Midlothian supervisor candidate Mark S. Miller

PHOTOS: Democratic Midlothian supervisor candidate Mark S. Miller

  Alexa Welch Edlund
Democratic Midlothian supervisor candidate Mark S. Miller greets supporters during a Democratic Watch Party at Candela's Pizzeria & Ristor…

Chesterfield County's $540 million bond referendum passes
Chesterfield County's $540 million bond referendum passes

  Luca Powell
Chesterfield County is moving forward with a plan to sell half a billion dollars in bonds to build schools, fire stations, libraries and parks…

McEachin easily wins re-election in 4th District
McEachin easily wins re-election in 4th District

  Andrew Cain
He cruises to victory over Republican Leon Benjamin in a rematch of their 2020 contest.

Electronic 'poll book' problems reported in Chesterfield, Richmond
Electronic 'poll book' problems reported in Chesterfield, Richmond

  David Ress
State election officials on Tuesday reported issues with voter information at polling locations in Richmond, Suffolk and Chesterfield and Nott…

Diann Liptak explains her vote in Chesterfield County

Diann Liptak explains her vote in Chesterfield County

  Luca Powell
Diann Liptak explains how she voted on Election Day.

Jacqueline Koiner, 89, votes in Richmond

Jacqueline Koiner, 89, votes in Richmond

Jacqueline Koiner, 89, votes at precinct 105 at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Va.

Election Day in Henrico County

Election Day in Henrico County

Election Day in Henrico County

PHOTOS: Voting in Hanover and Henrico counties
PHOTOS: Voting in Hanover and Henrico counties

  Daniel Sangjib Min
State Elections Commissioner Susan Beals morning update

State Elections Commissioner Susan Beals morning update

Susan Beals, elections commissioner for Virginia, holds a media briefing on Tuesday morning.

Voting at the Huguenot 501 voting precinct

Voting at the Huguenot 501 voting precinct

Voting at the Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022.

Photos: Election Day 2022 in Central Virginia

Photos: Election Day 2022 in Central Virginia

Youngkin likely spent political capital with campaigning, analysts say
Youngkin likely spent political capital with campaigning, analysts say

  David Ress
"I think it will be a wakeup call," says former Gov. Doug Wilder, who recalled that "people stood up and cheered" when he dropped his own presidential bid.

Henrico County voters approve $511 million bond referendum
Henrico County voters approve $511 million bond referendum

  Anna Bryson
The referendum contained four yes or no questions in the areas of schools; recreation and parks; fire station and public safety; and flood prevention and stormwater drainage.

As Spanberger knocked on door, Prince William answered
As Spanberger knocked on door, Prince William answered

  MichaelMartz Eric Kolenich
Republican challenger Yesli Vega concedes to the Democratic incumbent.

