Virginia War Memorial will tell the stories of 32 Virginians who died in combat with exhibit opening on Veterans Day

While the memorial has some artifacts, it wants more, Mountcastle said. People often have old items tucked away in attics and basements, and the War Memorial is interested in preserving the stories of Virginians lost serving their country, he said.

Some of these artifacts led to stories included in the exhibit, like the letters of soldier Gordon Young to his sister, Dennis, in Charlotte County. Gordon joined the Army in 1963 and was deployed to Vietnam. From there he sent his sister a birthday card and wrote about his fondness for Elvis and the Beatles.

On Nov. 17, 1965, he was killed during the Battle of Ia Drang Valley.

One of the 32 stories even has a personal connection to the exhibit's curator, Jesse Smith.

Smith's great uncle, Robert Long of Buena Vista, was a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. He died when his B-17 bomber crashed into the English Channel.

Because the plane went into the water, his body was never discovered. For the next 10 years, his family sent letters to the War Department asking for updates. That preserved documentation tells some of Long's story.