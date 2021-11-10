Virginia War Memorial will tell the stories of 32 Virginians who died in combat with exhibit opening on Veterans Day

Alfred and Leslie Gregory were cousins who grew up together, attended the same school and the same church. They even worked together on the same peach orchard in Buckingham County.
On June 27, 1950, they volunteered for the United States Army. Dispatched to Korea, they were assigned to the 24th Infantry Regiment.
Less than a year into their service, their regiment joined a counteroffensive to push Chinese troops northward across the 38th parallel. Alfred and Leslie were killed on the same day, May 23, 1951. Fittingly, they were buried in the same cemetery at Union Baptist Church in Dillwyn.
The Gregory cousins are one of 32 stories the Virginia War Memorial will tell beginning Thursday in its new exhibit, "Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing."
There are nearly 12,000 names of Virginians who have died in action at the memorial overlooking the James River. But until now, they were just names, and they lacked the personal, often heartbreaking stories that were underneath.
The purpose of the exhibit, said Clay Mountcastle, is to provide "a window into these people's lives, to get to know who they are."
Of the 32 stories, there are both men and women from nearly all branches of the Armed Forces. They are Virginians who came from all corners of the state and served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Leslie Jackson of Richmond was the youngest among them when she died. She was 18 when she was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.
The War Memorial will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at 11 a.m. When the ceremony ends at noon, it will open the exhibit to the public. Admission is free, and the exhibit will run through 2022. Family members of the 32 will get to see the exhibit in private Thursday morning.
The story of Alfred and Leslie Gregory was stumbled upon by memorial researchers. To find stories worth telling, the researchers picked names off the wall at random and searched their histories. Some of them had news clips when they died — the death of the Gregorys was covered in a four-paragraph story by The Associated Press.
Researchers mined the memorial's digitized archive of letters and documents. They scanned press releases and historical society websites. They reviewed thousands of pages of documents looking for interesting bits and pieces.
They also interviewed family members of the 32, who tell the stories of their loved ones in a short film. Visitors can read biographies of the soldiers, see photos of some, and in some cases see artifacts belonging to the soldiers, including diary entries, dog tags, a guitar played by one soldier and a bayonet brought back by another's tour in the Pacific during World War II.
While the memorial has some artifacts, it wants more, Mountcastle said. People often have old items tucked away in attics and basements, and the War Memorial is interested in preserving the stories of Virginians lost serving their country, he said.
Some of these artifacts led to stories included in the exhibit, like the letters of soldier Gordon Young to his sister, Dennis, in Charlotte County. Gordon joined the Army in 1963 and was deployed to Vietnam. From there he sent his sister a birthday card and wrote about his fondness for Elvis and the Beatles.
On Nov. 17, 1965, he was killed during the Battle of Ia Drang Valley.
One of the 32 stories even has a personal connection to the exhibit's curator, Jesse Smith.
Smith's great uncle, Robert Long of Buena Vista, was a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. He died when his B-17 bomber crashed into the English Channel.
Because the plane went into the water, his body was never discovered. For the next 10 years, his family sent letters to the War Department asking for updates. That preserved documentation tells some of Long's story.
Smith later discovered his uncle had once worked in Costa Rica as part of the survey team for the Pan-American Highway. Smith had also visited Costa Rica years later and rode on that highway. He wondered if he had ridden on the same stretch of road where his uncle once worked.
The job undertaken by the War Memorial is to make sure the dead are not forgotten, Smith said.
"I have a personal touch to this, and I hope the families like what I've done with their items and [that I] told their stories correctly."
Shaban Athuman contributed to this story.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich